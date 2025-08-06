Processors nationally are running 16–17 per cent above the five-year average, indicating strong throughput and supply chain activity across the board. Key Insights include that Victoria is leading in sheep numbers growth at about 20 per cent for the 2024-25 financial year, driven by strong lamb and mutton throughput. WA shows significant mutton processing growth of 34 per cent for 2024-25 versus the five-year average, despite lower short-term processing volumes. South Australia had a sharp rise in processed mutton for the past financial year, an increase of 55 per cent against the five-year average — a sharp contrast with its flat lamb numbers. New South Wales mutton processing growth is at 39 per cent, and Victoria rose by 26 per cent for the 2024-25 financial year. The combined national growth in mutton processing for 2024-25 against the five-year average is 35 per cent. Nationally, combined sheep and lamb processing has processors operating at 17 per cent above the five-year average reflecting elevated supply and demand dynamics. If processor requirements remain similar moving into the new season period, supply and demand pressures will remain a point of discussion. Lamb processing for the 2024-25 financial year compared to the five-year average for Victoria is up 18 per cent, WA lifted 7 per cent, NSW increased 2 per cent, and South Australia remained equal. Outlook Trade demand for sheep and lamb is expected to stay firm through the third quarter. Interest in breeding ewes increase. Agora Base+ forward pricing contracts offer timely risk management options for producers. WA processor prices Trade lambs: $9.30/kg cwt. Airfreight lambs: $7.50/kg cwt. Light and heavy mutton: $7/kg cwt. Indicative feeder Lamb Prices Crossbred feeder lamb (35kg+): $4.40. Merino feeder lamb (28kg): $4. Merino lamb (36kg): $4. Shedder lambs (34kg): $4. For market insights, contact Agora Livestock on 1300 812 345 or Dean Hubbard on 0428 697 880. Explore live markets anytime via the Agora Livestock app or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.