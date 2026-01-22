The Cowcher family of Willandra Simmental and Red-Black Angus stud in Williams will host their 38th Annual On-property Bull Sale on Tuesday, February 17 at 12.30pm. On offer will be 34 Simmental, 30 Red Angus and 12 Angus bulls of the highest quality. The Cowcher family’s strong focus on breeding for the local domestic market is reflected across the entire catalogue of bulls. On sale day, buyers will be presented with a uniform line of well-balanced Simmental and Angus sires that combine structural soundness with exceptional muscularity and softness. Furthermore, because the Cowcher family run a self-replacing stud and commercial herd, Willandra sires have a strong genetic foundation in fertility and maternal traits. Stud co-principal Peter Cowcher said he was confident that the bulls offered up for sale at Willandra would produce calves with explosive early growth and desirable carcase attributes. “The Simmental offering for 2026 is very impressive, they are uniform in type and of the highest quality, with 27 poll sires catalogued,” he said. Mr Cowcher said that a highlight of the Simmental line-up would have to be Lot 3 - Willandra Veblen (PH), an April drop bull sired by NexGen Tamworth. “This young sire has an excellent phenotype and BREEDPLAN figures that place him in the top 5 per cent of the breed recorded in the Simmental BREEDPLAN evaluation for 200, 400 and 600-Day Weights, and the top one per cent for Carcase Weight and Domestic Maternal Index,” he said. Sires represented in the Simmental catalogue include NexGen Tamworth, Naracoopa Samuel, Barana Stillman and Willandra Rafferty. A standout lot in the Red Angus team is Lot 37 – Willandra Villain. “Sired by Willandra Qualify, this young bull exhibits stunning phenotype and genuine robustness, as backed up by performance figures that place Villain in the top one per cent of the breed for 200, 400 and 600-Day Weight and the top 5 per cent for Carcase Weight,” Mr Cowcher said. “Lot 35 – Willandra Vigilant is a great all-rounder, suitable for heifers and cows. “Vigilant is very neat and has above-average performance figures in most traits, which places him in the top 15 per cent of the Red Angus Supermarket index.” What has been most pleasing for the Cowcher family is the quality of their Angus team of bulls given that the Willandra Angus herd is still very much in its infancy. Of note is the muscularity and thickness of the bulls. This is evident in the second of the Angus sires to be offered, Lot 66 - Willandra Val V18. “Val is placed in the top 22 and 23 per cent of the breed for 200 and 400-Day Weight,” Mr Cowcher said. “He is well above average for Rib and Rump Fats, is in the top one per cent of the breed for EMA and top 16 per cent for CWT. “Overall, TACE ranks Val in the top 7 per cent of the breed for the Angus Breeding Index.” The Cowcher family extend an invitation to all beef producers to attend their sale, which starts at 12.30pm, with a complimentary barbecue lunch from 11.30am. All bulls purchased at auction will be delivered free of charge, and are offered under the Zoetis Star Breeder Program, having been vaccinated with Ultravac 7in1, Pestiguard and Vibrovax. WILLANDRA BULL SALE Date: February 17 at Williams On Offer: 76 bulls Contact: 0428 169 630