The Williams Gateway Expo sheep show presented some of WA’s best wool and meat sheep breeds, which were put under the scrutiny of judges for top awards in the Merino and Poll Merino section and the British and Australasian section. The show, held on April 13, had a thrilling outcome, with a Kolindale Poll Merino ram bred in Dudinin sashed supreme for its “sheer size”, and a Yonga Downs White Suffolk ewe bred in Gnowangerup taking supreme honours for its “standout presence”. The successfully organised sheep show was part of the annual Expo show held at the Williams Sports Ground, providing family entertainment including a wool fashion parade, show bags, market stalls, gourmet food and wine, and fireworks. Merino and Poll Merino Carrying on from the Wagin Woolorama sheep show in March, in “unbeatable status”, a strong wool Poll Merino ram named Kolindale Lustre and exhibited by the Ledwith family of Kolindale stud in Dudinin, was awarded its second supreme title at Williams. The four-tooth ram, sired by Wallaloo Park 422, was named Lustre after the Ledwith family won their first Woolorama purple sash after showing for 16 years. Kolindale Lustre travelled well to Williams, clinching a second victory to bolster confidence. Studmaster Luke Ledwith said he was undecided if the ram would represent WA at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo from July 19-21. Williams judges Rod Norrish, Iain Nicholson and Ray Edmonds were unanimous in their decision to award the Kolindale ram from the 135 expo entries from 18 studs. Awarding the champion strong wool Poll Merino ram sash, Mr Edmonds said the “tremendous ram was monstrous” in size with a terrific top-line, width, and exceptional wool to make him the complete package. Before Lustre was given top honours, he was put up against the grand champion ewe of the expo show, a medium wool Merino ewe exhibited by the Wise family, of Wililoo stud in Katanning. Mr Norrish said the “magnificent ewe” had great coverage and rich length of staple that would cut a bulky fleece of quality wool. The Mullan family were also delighted at Williams when the three judges awarded a win for their Eastville Park group of two rams and two ewes, all by Collinsville Emperor bloodlines. British and Australasian A young under 1 ½-year-old White Suffolk ewe was crowned supreme exhibit of the Williams Gateway Expo British and Australasian section with 186 sheep from 25 studs in contention. The two judges including Laurie Fairclough, of York and Aaron Foster, of Boddington, put up the interbreed grand champion ewe, exhibited by Brenton Addis, of Yonga Downs White Suffolk stud in Gnowangerup, against the interbreed champion ram, exhibited by the Shepherd family, of Leween Poll Dorset stud in Narrogin. Mr Foster said the ewe had “presence with good muscle and an exceptional wedge shape”, while he liked the ram’s “meaty” loin. Mr Fairclough said the ewe was a “more complete package” but it was very close between the ewe and ram for the interbreeds supreme title. Mr Addis said the lambs-tooth ewe was sired by Booloola 210140 and the Williams win was his second since 2018 after establishing the stud in 2016. The Philipps family of Karinya Suffolk stud in Boyup Brook, were awarded the champion group title with their two rams and two ewes.