A feral deer population of about 1500 will begin to be culled across southern WA next week after being identified through aerial surveillance and thermal imaging technology.

Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis told State Parliament the project had covered 660sqkm near Esperance, 440sqkm near Harvey, and 41sqkm near Muchea during the past two years.

More than 1500 feral deer were identified in the three targeted areas— with about 660 feral deer found near Esperance, about 700 near Harvey, and about 170 near Muchea.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development will start localised aerial control for feral deer in the Esperance and Harvey areas next week.

Camera Icon DPIRD has been carrying out aerial surveillance of feral deer across areas near Muchea, Esperance, and Harvey. Credit: DPIRD

A spokeswoman for Ms Jarvis said WA was in a “unique” position to control feral deer populations while they were still “relatively small and localised”.

“Feral deer populations in WA have the potential to grow quickly and are an emerging pest threat, impacting agricultural production, important environmental values and sensitive areas,” she said.

“Like many pests, deer tend to prefer areas on the fringe of bushland and farmland, where they can graze in paddocks but retreat to cover if startled.”

A declared pest, feral deer damage the WA environment and agriculture industry by grazing on native plants, competing with native fauna for food and habitat resources, impact water quality and soil properties, and damage pasture, commercial crops and orchards.

They also act as carriers for diseases and pathogens such as foot-and-mouth disease, and can transmit exotic livestock diseases to cattle, sheep, and goats.

The aerial control will take place across Crown land and over a small number of private rural properties. DPIRD has liaised with affected landholders to plan control efforts.

“During the past two years, DPIRD has undertaken aerial thermal surveys targeting agricultural and conservation areas where there are known populations of feral deer,” the spokeswoman said.

Camera Icon Feral deer are a declared pest and damage WA’s native environment and agricultural industry. Credit: AAP

“The information gathered is aiding the development of tools and management strategies to develop best practice control measures.”

Australia is home to more than 1.5 million feral deer, the population exploding from about 80,000 in 1980.

DPIRD has been assisted by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions with deer research initiatives, surveys, and control program activities.

“Thermally-assisted aerial control is an effective method for reducing deer populations across a landscape,” the spokeswoman said.

She said any future control would be determined by the success of the current program and DPIRD was continuing to liaise with rural landholders near Muchea to plan for local aerial control activities in early 2026.

Landholders who see vertebrate pests, such as feral deer, on their property can report sightings using the FeralScan App or online at feralscan.org.au.