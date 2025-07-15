South West have retained their title as the kings of country football, beating Peel by 19 points in the Country Championships division 1 grand final at Sullivan Logistics Stadium in Leederville on Sunday. After a first-half arm wrestle, the reigning champions produced a trademark run of five unanswered goals, which powered them to an 8.3 (51) to 4.8 (32) victory. The title is the league’s 26th across 59 years of the championships and adds to a dominant recent run in South West have won eight of the past 12. South West ruckman Jack Fletcher was awarded the Nutrien Ag Solutions Medal for the best player afield, after a dominant showing which helped his side win the battle in the middle of the ground. Former Fremantle-listed player Jason Carter was also among South West’s best after being moved from his more usual position across half-back into an on-ball role in the championships. Another one-time Docker in Jesse Crichton stood up for South West in defence, while Tom Gorter and Durak Tucker starred as intercept defenders. Peel were not short of endeavour on the day but lacked the spread of contributors enjoyed by their opponents. Former WAFL pair Michael Randall — who transferred from Perth to local side South Mandurah before last month’s deadline — and Jacob Dragovich battled hard in the midfield for the Cavaliers, who were featuring in the final for the first time since 2017. The winners broke the game open in a third term when they added three goals and held their opponents without a score. Their first of the quarter came within 30 seconds of the resumption through a brilliant left-foot finish from Carter, which was followed up by Luke English converting a set shot and Zac Trigwell crumbing off a pack to finish from the goal square. Peel’s task of kicking at least four goals in the final term to win the game became harder when South West key forward Baiden Parsons was rewarded for a strong tackle and kicked a goal from the resulting free kick to all but seal the result. Throughout the game, the two teams threatened in differing phases — the ascendancy of Fletcher in the ruck had South West on top at the contest all day, while Peel looked dangerous with their ability to move the ball when the game broke out into space. But as the contest wore on, the impact of three days worth of football began to tell on the Cavaliers, who could not cover the ground with the same verve as they had in the earlier stages. After a cagey start to the game in which both sides missed chances, the final’s first goal came from a 50m penalty with South West’s Jye Clark marched well inside the 50m arc, where the brother of Fremantle star Jordan split the major opening with his set shot. The reigning champions added their second of the game only seconds into the second term, with Carter seizing on a perfect hit-out from Fletcher to send his side deep into attack, where Parsons dribbled home from the boundary. Having held relatively firm by conceding only two goals despite South West’s dominance in the first 10 minutes of the quarter, Peel took the lead through Zac Moody finishing what was their first inside-50 entry of the term with a goal and Jeffrey Carter following up only moments later. With only seconds remaining in the term, a South West end-to-end transition finished with Liam Creighton making deep in the pocket, where he produced a perfectly executed snap as the siren sounded to ensure his side were in front at the main break. From there, South West didn’t look back. Earlier in the carnival, Great Northern were relegated from division 1 after going winless in their return to the top tier of competition. After earning promotion by winning division 2 in 2024, Great Northern struggled against powerhouses South West, Peel, Avon and Goldfields. Avon, division 1 runners up last year and champions in 2023, couldn’t make it three-straight grand finals, needing a big win of at least 13 goals in their final game against Goldfields but going down by one point. In the division 2 grand final, Great Southern secured back-to-back promotions by beating Upper Great Southern by 31 points. Last year’s division 3 winners earned a place in the top tier at next year’s championships by proving far too good for their neighbours 8.4 (52) to 2.9 (21). Jyrin Woods kicked four goals for the winners, forming a potent forward combination with former Fremantle and St Kilda player Brett Peake, who soccered home their first major and played a part in several others. In a thrilling division 3 decider Lower South West survived a late challenge from Mortlock to win by two points. Mortlock trailed by 27 points at half-time before storming back to give themselves a pair of chances to win the game in the final two minutes but Peter Coles could not convert either of his difficult set shots as his side went down 8.8 (56) to 8.6 (54). Lower South West returned to the championships this year, having last featured at the carnival in 2019. In the colts, Peel extended their dominance over the underage division, defeating South West by 26 points in the division 1 grand final. In a rematch of 2024’s decider, the Cavaliers retained their title by powering home with a five-goal-to-two second half which secured a 9.8 (62) to 5.6 (36) victory at The Good Grocer Park. The win is Peel’s fourth across the past five carnivals, three of which they have finished by beating the State’s traditional country football powerhouse in their final game. Midfielder Riley Crowd claimed Kim ‘Freddy’ Curnow Award for the game’s best player afield on the back of a brilliant performance for the winners which included the goal that kick-started his team’s dominant finish. Midfielder Harry Jones and defender Spence Wiggers gave their all for the South West but Peel had strong performers all over the ground, including Saul McCann (three goals) in attack and 16-year-old ruckman Trent Robertson. In the division 2 decider, Regional Districts proved far too good for Kimberley, winning by 46 points. The Dogs — made up of players from leagues who do not send their own sides to the carnival — earned promotion to division 1 at next year’s championships with a 13.8 (86) to 6.4 (40) victory. One of the day’s major highlights came when Regional Districts’ Thomas Coughlan celebrated his third-term goal with a backflip, firing up a healthy crowd. Liam Unicomb was lively in attack for the Spirit, kicking four goals. In the third-place play-offs Great Northern survived a late challenge from Great Southern to win by three points (division 1) after West Pilbara overcame Avon-Mortlock by six points (division 2). NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS Division 1: South West Football League Match score: South West 8.3 (51) Peel 4.8 (32) Division 2: Great Southern Football League Match score: Great Southern 8.4 (52) Upper Great Southern 2.9 (21) Division 3: Lower South West Football League Match score: Lower South West 8.8 (56) Mortlock 8.6 (54) AWARD WINNERS Overall Championship Fairest and Best Awards Division 1: Jock Coleman Medal Kaidyn Fullgrabe, Cunderdin, Avon Division 2: Bud Byfield Medal Gus Devitt, Cervantes, Central Midlands Coastal Justin Joyce, Lake Grace/Pingrup, Ongerup Morgan Davies, Albany, Great Southern Isaac Baum, Albany, Great Southern Division 3: Jock Beattie Medal David Cowan, Boyup Brook, Lower South West Coach of the Championships: Dick Smith Memorial Award Seth White, South West Field Umpire of the Championships: JJ Lussick Award Cam Valenti, South West Goal Umpire of the Championships Jeromy Jones, Central Midlands Coastal Boundary Umpire of the Championships Samuel Burdett, Peel Peter Troode Umpire Development Award Spencer Drummond, South West Rising Star Award: Donated by WAFL Past Players & Officials Jake Green, Dunsborough, South West Championship Grand Final Fairest and Best Awards Division 1: Nutrien Ag Solutions Medal Jack Fletcher, Harvey Brunswick Leschenault, South West Division 2: Nutrien Ag Solutions Medal Jayden Scott, Railways, Great Southern Division 3: Nutrien Ag Solutions Rudy Riddoch, Gingin, Mortlock NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS MEN’S Championship All Stars Avon Kaidyn Fullgrabe, Cunderdin Thomas Lee, Quairading Central Midlands Coastal Gus Devitt, Cervantes Central Wheatbelt Jake South, Koorda Goldfields Richard Bourne, Boulder Samuel Stubbs, Mines Great Southern Isaac Baum, Albany Morgan Davies, Albany Lower South West David Cowan, Boyup Brook Harry Taylor, Kojonup Mortlock Jacob Feist, Calingiri Ongerup Justin Joyce, Lake Grace/Pingrup Peel Brett Hill, Centrals Michael Randall, Mustangs Andrew Walsh, Rockingham Kaine Ah Chee, Secret Harbour South West Liam Creighton, Busselton Luke English, Collie Zac Trigwell, Donnybrook Jack Fletcher, Harvey Brunswick Leschenault Upper Great Southern Declan Phillips, Narrogin Ryan Melvin, Wickepin Coach: Seth White, South West FC CBH Group Colts Championship Championship Winners Division 1: Peel Football Netball League Match Score: Peel 9.8 (62) South West 5.6 (36) Division 2: Regional Districts Match Score: Regional Districts 13.8 (86) Kimberley Storm 6.4 (40) Award Winners Colts Championships Fairest & Best Division 1: Ken Baxter Medal Mason Hawkes, Bunbury, South West Division 2: CBH Group Medal Riley Brown, Dampier Sharks, West Pilbara Colts Rising Star Award: Clem Bray Award Trent Robertson, Halls Head, Peel Championship Grand Final Fairest and Best Awards Division 1: Kim ‘Freddy’ Curnow Award Riley Crowd, Rockingham, Peel Division 2: Best on Ground Tim George, Boulder, Goldfields (Regional Districts) CBH Group Colts Championship All Stars Great Northern Mick Horstman, Chapman Valley Gregg Galby, Mullewa Sheldon Nelly, Rovers Great Southern Jared Ballard, Mount Barker Regan Christensen, North Albany Kimberley Spirit Liam Unicomb, Cable Beach Damien Newrey, Kununurra Jock Mosquito, Warmun Mortlock/Avon Jaxon Crook, Toodyay Peel Saul McCann, Halls Head Trent Robertson, Halls Head Benjamin Robinson, Secret Harbour Blake Russell, South Mandurah Jack Watson, South Mandurah Regional Districts Albert Leveney, Railways (Goldfields) Tayten Smith, Southerners (Lower South West) South West Mason Hawkes, Bunbury Riley Stenhouse, Bunbury Harry Jones, Carey Parks Nicolaas Le Roux, Carey Park Spence Wiggers, Harvey Bulls West Pilbara Riley Brown, Dampier Sharks Coach: Jake Wrigley, Peel