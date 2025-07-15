Less than 4 per cent of gun owners have managed to register their firearms with the new online firearms portal, three months after the implementation of WA’s tough new firearm regime. The largest group to transition — those whose firearm licences expired on March 31 — had until June 29 to comply via the new online system valued at $35.12 million which farmers and professional shooters have repeatedly flagged as unworkable. It was revealed in Budget estimates on July 1 that just 2856 out of 11,746 portal users had successfully transitioned to the new licensing system. With more than 90,000 firearms owners Statewide, that leaves more than 96 per cent yet to comply. Member for Warren-Blackwood Bevan Eatts — the most recent politician to take a shot at Labor’s gun reforms by calling for a 12-month halt on the new Act’s enforcement on July 4 — said the recent figures painted a “stark picture”. “Law-abiding citizens are trying to do the right thing,” he said. “But they’re being set up to fail by a system that simply doesn’t work.” To meet the deadline of March 31, 2026, Mr Eatts said WA Police would need to process an additional 437 applications daily — from 47 per day to 484. The new regulations capped the number of guns and increased licence compliance requirements, impacting farmers in day-to-day operations — specifically humane animal management — but also impacting sporting clubs and community shooting groups, pest control and conservation efforts and veterinarians. It has drawn concerns since its implementation in March, with a clunky computer system and concerns from GPs about their responsibility to review a person’s mental capacity to own a firearm at the forefront of the debate. A review of WA’s laws is under way in the State’s Upper House after these problems emerged during the rollout. The law was rolled out as planned despite farmers suggesting it was unfair to ask them to continue making a broken system work while they wait for the three-month parliamentary inquiry outcome. The report from the inquiry committee — made up of two Labor ministers, one Liberal, one One Nation and one Green — is due in August. Steve Thomas MLC said the low number to successfully transition was reflective of a “ridiculously hard and difficult system”. “The argument that people have got into the system and therefore that’s a good number, I think, is actually quite specious,” he said. “The only number that matters is the number of people who have successfully negotiated the system. “Lots of people are in the process of trying to access but you can make the first steps and then, ultimately, you fall over at numerous steps along the way.” Despite the parliamentary review and the hopes of gun owners that it would result in a more workable system, Dr Thomas told the Countryman he was not optimistic there will be any changes. He said, given this, his message to farmers recently has been: “You have no choice but to work within the current system — I accept that the system is terrible but I see no alternative but to work within it.” “So I’m just trying to help people through it,” he said. WA Police Minister Reece Whitby was contacted for comment.