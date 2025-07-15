Western Australia’s barley industry has been dealt a blow with the discovery of net form net blotch resistant to all three major fungicide groups used for its control. The detection, Curtin University’s Centre for Crop and Disease Management researcher Wesley Mair, followed analysis of samples from South Stirling paddocks. Alarmingly, the infected barley, a popular variety called RGT Planet, had been treated with all registered fungicide groups — but still succumbed to the disease. An adjacent paddock planted with the newer Laperouse was largely protected by that variety’s improved disease resistance. Associate Professor Fran Lopez-Ruiz, project lead for the Australian Fungicide Resistance Extension Network, said the difference in impact between the RGT Planet and Laperouse paddocks highlighted the importance of growers selecting barley cultivars with improved net form net blotch resistance. “Varietal resistance is a cornerstone of integrated disease management as it denies the pathogen a susceptible host and helps keep infection levels low,” he said. “Using agronomy to minimise disease pressure reduces reliance on fungicides during the growing season. This reduces fungicide use, slowing down the development and spread of resistance. “Even using fungicides to control other diseases of barley can select resistance in any net form net blotch pathogens that are also present. The key to maximising the lifespan of fungicides is to leverage non-fungicide strategies to reduce disease levels.” The confirmation of triple resistance mutations in WA follows similar detections in barley growing regions of South Australia and Victoria. Researchers consider it likely that the triple-resistant isolates are already present in paddocks surrounding those where the infected samples were collected — and may also be present in other barley growing areas of WA. Barley, second only to wheat in importance to WA’s grain sector, is vital to beer, food, and livestock industries, with exports topping $1 billion annually. GRDC’s Ruth Peek also urged growers to work with agronomists, eliminate volunteer barley in summer, and follow AFREN’s “Fungicide Resistance Five” principles to preserve fungicide effectiveness.