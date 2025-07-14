Esperance farmer Matt Hill named WAFarmers vice president

Esperance farmer Matt Hill has been cherrypicked as the new vice president of WAFarmers after a competitive selection process to fill a casual vacancy on the organisation’s board. The long-time WAFarmers member was one of three applicants that put their hand up for the role and was selected by the group’s seven-person board at its July 1 meeting. It marks Mr Hill’s first time taking on a board role with the farm advocacy group his family has “always” been a member of and comes at a time he believes is “critical” for agriculture. “Farm advocacy is becoming more and more critical... we have governments and a general public that is becoming less involved with agriculture, and with diverging ideals,” Mr Hill said. Mr Hill pointed to the recent fight against the Federal Government’s plan to ban live sheep exports, and the way WA’s agriculture industry had mobilised to make their discontent with the plan heard. “That is what farm advocacy is for... to put up a fight when a fight is needed,” he said. “All farmers benefit from it, whether they think they need it or not. It is essential and I can’t see it ever not being required. “I believe it will be more essential as governments far removed from agriculture impose various ideas on regional communities.” WAFarmers president Steve McGuire said Mr Hill was one of three “high-calibre of candidates” and said his strong skillset made him an “excellent” fit for the organisation’s leadership team. It put the call out for candidates after the position was left vacant at the WAFarmers annual general meeting in March, with applications opened in April. “The board was impressed by the quality and passion shown by all nominees,” Mr McGuire said. “Mr Hill’s strong leadership experience and commitment to agricultural advocacy make him an excellent fit to help guide WAFarmers into the future.” Mr Hill is a principal of Young Hill Farms, a large family-owned cropping enterprise located about 100km east of Esperance, and has been a long-time member of WAFarmers. Mr Hill will continue his existing roles with WAFarmers, where he also serves as the president of its Esperance and Ravensthorpe Zone and as the vice president of the WAFarmers’ grains council. Before fully dedicating himself to farming, Mr Hill built a successful career in the mining sector as a mining engineer — building valuable skills corporate governance, business strategy, and safety. The vice president role will be formally contested at the next WAFarmers AGM in 2026, where Mr Hill will be eligible to renominate.