Humpries, Mirams and Uren appointed to AWI board

Australian Wool Innovation’s three preferred candidates have been appointed to the board after what its outgoing chair says can be a “brutal” but important election process. Incumbent director Michelle Humphries and newcomers Anthony Uren and Chris Mirams were elected to AWI’s seven-person board during the organisation’s annual general meeting in Sydney on November 14. All three of the candidates had been recommended by AWI’s Board Nomination Committee last month, wit the committee telling farmers the trio had the “specific skills” the board needed. Dr Humphries — an experienced wool industry professional and veterinarian — joined the board in 2017 and was re-elected at the AGM after serving two consecutive terms. Mr Mirams is an agricultural consultant from New South Wales, who has previously served as the chair of Sheep Producers Australia, while Mr Uren works as the operations manager of AJ&PA McBride pastoral company in South Australia. Outgoing chair Jock Laurie welcomed the three to the board after what could be a “brutal” election process. “You will thoroughly enjoy your time (on the board)... it comes with a burden of responsibility of the industry to pursue in the best interest of the woolgrowers... and tall of the parts of the supply chain that drive profit for the industry,” he said. “It comes with a level of expectation... and this is a chance to reset the top and the direction of the company.” Five candidates were battling it out for three spots on the board, after the retirement Mr Laurie after he reached his 10-year term limit, the resignation of director Emma Weston and Dr Humpries’ position being up for re-election. The unsuccessful candidates were Dr Paul Swan, who was recommended by WoolProducers Australia but not endorsed by AWI’s board nomination committee and NSW Merino breeder Drew Chapman, who neither organisation recommended. WoolProducers had also recommended voting for Dr Humphries, and Mr Uren, but not Mr Mirams. Other current board members include South Australian Merino stud breeder George Millington, WA stud breeder Neil Jackson, NSW broker/grower Don Macdonald and retail executive Ms Hack.