Australia has shipped canola to China for the first time in five years, with a vessel hauling a trial cargo of the oilseed setting sail from Esperance for Qingdao last weekend. The bulk carrier Armonia A docked at the Port of Esperance on Wednesday, November 5, and departed with a cargo of about 60,000 tonnes of canola on Saturday, November 8, for the port of Xinsha in China’s south. The shipment was coordinated by CBH Group’s export arm CBH Grain Pty Ltd. At least three trial cargoes of the oilseed have been booked by China for the fourth quarter, marking the first shipments since Australia was shut out of the market in 2020 over phytosanitary concerns. Buyers reportedly include the Chinese state-owned company COFCO, which primarily sources the oilseed for crushing into edible cooking oil and to produce protein-rich meal for animal feed. Grain Trade Australia chief executive Pat o’Shannassy said the resumption of canola exports to China was a significant milestone, but acknowledged there were more hurdles to overcome. “But we don’t want to get too ahead ourselves,” he said. “We understand this is a trial that needs to meet the criteria that has been established. “We believe a successful outcome would be beneficial for both sides.” The Chinese Government barred imports of Australian canola in 2020, claiming it had detected blackleg disease in shipments and ending what was once a $1.7 million per year trade. It is understood to have turned to Australia after a souring in relations with Canada, the world’s top canola exporter. China slapped a 100 per cent levy on Canadian canola this year and has turned to India as a volume supplier in recent months. Prior to the dispute, almost all of the 6.39 million tons of canola imported by China in 2024 came from Canada, but imports fell 55 per cent year-on-year to 173,250 tonnes in July. According to the Federal Department of Agriculture website, the Esperance shipment forms part of a trial with “stringent phytosanitary requirements” with cargoes required to adhere to a long list of requirements. This included containing less than 1 per cent of “non-seed material”, The Department website said shipments of containerised canola were still banned and all bulk shipments would need to be approved by the Federal Government prior to planning and departure. The milestone shipment was believed to follow many months of work behind the scenes by the Australian Government and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, better known as GACC. A spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture said the Federal Government worked to “negotiate improvements to conditions for agricultural trade with all trading partners, including China”. China’s ban on canola exports in 2020 came amid a high-profile trade war with Australia, which targeted a raft of products including barley, wine, cotton, coal, lobster and beef. Barley exports from WA China — once Australia’s biggest market — resumed in August 2023 after the lifting of an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley that effectively ended the trade. Australian farmers are expected to harvest 6.45Mt of canola this year, 3.82Mt of which is expected to come from WA. CBH and Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins declined to comment.