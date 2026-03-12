More than $3 million has been committed for a decade on the 10th anniversary of the Western Crop Genetics Alliance to keep helping farmers grow more grain with less rain. A joint venture between Murdoch University and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, the project advances crop genetics to improve yield quality and quantity — contributing to last year’s record bumper harvest of 27.35Mt across WA. The funding from the State Government was pledged to ensure the continuity of the WGCA for a further decade. Grain varieties are adapted for WA’s environment, minimal rain, and to deliver high performance for growers to improve sustainability and profits. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said the collaboration was a game-changer in assisting grain growers with resilience during dry weather. “Our involvement in the Western Crop Genetics Alliance is enabling game-changing technologies in crop pre-breeding aimed at boosting crop production, efficiency and resilience,”she said. “These technologies are essential to help next-generation grain varieties adapt to environmental challenges and a changing climate — taking WA crops to the next level and supporting ongoing industry productivity.” The WGCA advances genetics and methods to boost barley, lupin, oats, and chickpea production — working with local, national, and international partners. Murdoch University vice-chancellor Professor Andrew Deeks said the WGCA had repeatedly demonstrated the possibilities of a joint venture between industry, universities, and government. He said the achievements of the venture were remarkable and it had an “exceptionally bright” future. “Over the past decade, the alliance has delivered what few could have imagined at its inception,” Professor Deeks said. “It has grown into a national international leader in crop genomics and pan-genome research, collaborating with more than 30 universities and institutes across the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and achieved scientific excellence in cracking the genetic code and understanding the molecular mechanism for climate adaption.” Results from the project are now being used by four different plant breeding companies producing next-generation varieties — tailored for pest and disease resistance, yield improvements, and growing conditions. The genomes of barley, oats, and lupins have been mapped on a chromosomal scale as a result of contributions and findings from the partnership — leading to the discovery of a new semidwarf barley gene. WCGA director Professor Chengdao Li was thankful for the funding of the alliance’s continued research and crop findings. “This synergy and our close collaboration with key Australian breeding companies have made a tangible impact on the Australian grain sector, and we’re immensely proud to have played a role in last year’s record harvests in wheat and barley,” he said.