Gingin bulls rocket to a top of $25,000 in a ‘hot’ sale

A Northampton-bred Angus bull rocketed to a top price of $25,000 at the “hot” 38th Annual Gingin Bull Sale where a quality multibreed line-up went under the hammer. The sale, hosted by the Midlands Cattle Breeders’ Association and conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, was held on March 5 at the Gingin Recreation Centre. The association’s president Brad Kupsch, who took up the position in October, opened the sale by prepping the 52 registered buyers to stock up on the quality genetics on offer. “Check your budgets, back your eye, and when you see the bull you want — don’t blink,” he said. “Because the only thing worse than paying a bit too much today … is watching your neighbour load him up.” Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly kicked off the sale, offering 64 Angus, 10 Limousin, one Black Simmental, and 10 Murray Grey bulls that resulted in 75 bulls sold for an average price of $9940/head. This was a drop of $244/head on last year when 76 bulls sold to a record top of $40,000 and average price of $10,184. This year’s $25,000 sale-topper, Kapari Rocket Man V56, offered by the Sudlow family of Kapari Angus in Northampton, was secured by 30-year stud clients Keith and Lorraine Troy of Gingin and their son Nathan. Keith said the 878kg bull was the “best in the sale” with its growth rate combined with a low birthweight. The Troy family will continue their proud tradition of improving their Angus herd of 120 breeders using this bull’s strength through environment genetic bloodline. The bull was a favourite of Kapari Angus studmaster Tony Sudlow, who retained 100 semen straws from V58. The upstanding bull recorded growth Estimated Breeding Values of +69, +127, and +161 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights, all in the top 1-3 per cent. Sired by Millah Murrah Rocket Man R38 and out of Kapari BroncP4, Mr Sudlow said the bull combined outstanding phenotype with its data. “He has a balance of a strong Angus head with softness and poise, with EBVs that have been years in the making,” Mr Sudlow said. ANGUS The Angus catalogue offered a total of 64 bulls from three studs that resulted in 56 sold for an average price of $10,768, which was down $404/head on last year when 58 bulls sold for an average price of $11,172. The Angus sale kicked off with a line-up of 20 Black Tara bulls offered by the Kupsch family of Black Tara stud in Allanooka. With all Black Tara bulls sold to an equal second top price of $21,000 and an average of $11,500, the sale was off and running to a high clearance rate, although it was down $2222/head on last year when 18 bulls sold for an average price of $13,722. Repeat buyer Tessa Mitchell, who trades as Garden Park Grazing in Walkaway, secured the 756kg Black Tara Vigerous V22, sired by Montana Elevation 7108 and out of Black Tara R86. This bull measured in the top 10 per cent for 200-day weight (+64). Simply put, Ms Mitchell said the bull represented “the whole package”. “We will use the bull over heifers in our 300 head commercial Angus herd,” Ms Mitchell said. “This is our third year of buying Black Tara bulls and we are impressed with the growth in our calves.” Repeat buyer Justin Rowe, who trades as JH & RT Rowe in Bookara, also secured a Montana Elevation son in Black Tara Valvoline V12, paying $17,000 for this “proven performance” bloodline. Mr Rowe also secured Black Tara VIP V53, sired by Coonamble Show Time S42 for $16,000. This bull had a top 3 per cent in 200-day weight (+69) while its carcase weight figure was in the top 4 per cent (+94). The Kapari Angus catalogue offered and sold 33 bulls for an average price of $10,758, down $480/head on last year when 31 bulls sold for an average price of $11,258. The line-up featured a great selection of genetics including a son of Millah Murray Paratrooper P15 that sold for the sale’s equal second top price of $21,000. It was secured by WA College of Agriculture — Cunderdin and the Sudlow family couldn’t be happier than to have such a “well suited” bull with “moderate maturity, superb carcase shape, muscle and softness” go to a good home that serves youth in education. Kapari studmaster Tony Sudlow said his family was very pleased with the strong sale result, with bulls selling north, south and east of Gingin. “With the 33 bulls we offered, 85 per cent went to repeat clients which is very satisfying,” he said. Cookalabi Angus stud co-principal David Topham, who was honoured with a lifetime membership to the MCBA, said he was proud of his 26-year service in the role as treasurer. Mr Topham, who runs the stud with his brother Kim, offered 11 bulls with three sold to a top of $7000 and an average price of $6000. The Cookalabi sale topper, V66, sold to Mingenew account Leasha Farms through Nutrien Livestock agent Craig Walker. LIMOUSIN The Gingn Limousin catalogue offered and sold 10 Limousin bulls to a top of $16,000 and average price of $8200. The Kupsch family of Tara Limousin stud offered and sold six bulls to a top of $16,000 and average price of $10,333, up $1667/head on last year when they sold nine bulls for an average of $8666. The Tara sale-topper, Tara Voice V106, sired by Raven Side Shift S153, (PP) (B) (AC) was secured by Mullewa producer Kane Grima. Mr Grima said he selected the bull, that represented outcross genetics, for its growth and figures. “He will be put over Angus and Limousin females as part of our commercial enterprise,” he said. Mr Kupsch said Tara V106, with its black skin coat recorded in the top 1 per cent for growth and top 15 per cent or better for fats. The $13,000 second top priced bull offered by the Kupsch family, Tara Voltage V86 sired by Mandayen Jackaroo J2355, was secured by account EJ Penny of Yarloop. Mr Kupsch said this Apricot skinned bull had proven performance, with well balanced EBV package with good growth, fats, and gestation. The Stickland family of Woronyne Limousin stud in Wongan Hills offered and sold four bulls for an average price of $5000. BLACK SIMMENTAL Patrick O’Dea and Asha Goddard offered and sold one 908kg Black Simmental bull, Bradford Cattle Co Valiant V8, for $10,000. Producers had to be there to capture its length of body with strong, natural muscle expression, and excellent overall balance. Ms Goddard said it was difficult to let him go. “He was our 2025 Perth Royal champion taking first in the Interbreed Pair of Bulls,” she said. It was secured by GJ & M Read of Mogumber through Nutrien Livestock. MURRAY GREY The Stickland family of Mungatta Murray Grey stud offered 10 and sold eight bulls to a top of $8500 and average price of $6312. The sale-topper, Mungatta Yoritomo V113, sired by Mungatta Ruanda N15, was secured by Edmund Forrester, who trades as Saltwater Beef in Wannamal. He said his four-bull buying order from the Mungatta offering would go to work in his family’s Kanandah station in Kalgoorlie that produces organic beef. Mungatta studmaster John Stickland said V113 was an easy-doing bull with good weight-for-age and would fill the bill for running on pastoral country, Mr Forrester secured a selection of three Mungatta homebred sire sons and also a son of Nangara Quarterback Q1.