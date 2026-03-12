A Bridgetown-bred Black Simmental yearling bull, Bonnydale Quadrant W54, sold to the top price of $21,000 at the Introvigne family’s 30th Annual On-property Bull Sale. While this hotly pursued 14-month-old bull will find its new home at the Carroll family’s veal-producing enterprise in Nannup, an equal $19,000 second top-priced SimAngus bull will head across the Nullarbor to work in a Victoria herd. The two-breed sale, conducted by Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus and held on Monday at Bridgetown, offered a total of 76 bulls that resulted in 74 sold for an average price of $10,074. This was up $1120/head on last year when 64 bulls sold to a top of $20,000 and average price of $8954. The two bulls passed in sold immediately after the sale, resulting in a total clearance. Bonnydale stud co-principal Rob Introvigne said the sale was a great result with new and return buyers applauding the production from using the stud’s genetics in their Angus crossbreeding programs. “We are hearing that commercial breeders are getting better performance results with crossbreeding with their calves well suited to feedlot finishing or heifer replacements,” he said. The sale topper, Bonnydale W54, secured by the Carroll family partnership, trading as Tirano Farms, had “top figures” according to co-principal Paula Carroll. “We also select on visual appearance and docility as a priority in our veal production with our strong focus on finishing,” she said. The Carroll family, who also secured two other Black Simmental bulls including Bonnydale Quadrant W107 for $19,000 and Bonnydale Gold Rush W126 for $17,000, will work the bulls as terminal sires over Angus cross Friesian females to produce vealers for their Woolworths’ contract returns. The equal $19,000 second top-priced SimAngus bull, Bonnydale Surpass W436, sired by BJ Surpass, was secured by 20-year repeat buyer Rod Newnham of Euroa in Victoria. Mr Newnham, who was one of the first to use US imported Black Simmental embryos, said he was strictly mating Bonnydale bulls to F1 heifers. He runs a 230-250 female herd and turns off 380-390kg 10-month-old calves with last year prices averaging $1600/head. “If I keep the progeny for a 2-year-old turnoff, my returns are 2500-$2600/head,” Mr Newnham said. “The Introvigne family offer exceptional service, and I rely on them to select top end sires that suit my program with priority on good feet, docility, and marbling.” Bornholm-based account H Wolfe & Co secured four bulls to a top of $15,000 and average price of $10,000. A syndicate of three South Australian studs including Glental Partnership, Six Creeks, and Caralma Simmentals secured Bonnydale Top Gun for $12,000. Volume buyer was Toodyay-based Silver Back Farms, that runs about 750 Angus breeders that secured 10 bulls to a top of $19,000 and an average price of $10,650/head. Bonnydale matron Rita Introvigne, who celebrated her 90th birthday following the sale on March 12 and is the mother of Rob and Mike Introvigne who run the stud, was happy to share her secret to longevity. “Work hard and be happy,” she said.