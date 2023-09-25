High-value fleeces have always been one of the foundations for profitable wool enterprises, and this is especially true in this era of rapidly rising costs of shearing. In the WA production environment with its short growing season and the ongoing threat to the live sheep trade — having Merino lambs grow quickly to meet processor turn-off weight preferences was also becoming increasingly critical. Woodyarrup Merino and Poll Merino stud technical consultant Paul Swan said the stud management team had proven it was possible to breed long and plain-bodied ewes with fine and heavy cutting fleeces — making them efficient in both wool and meat production. “Key to increasing fleece values without sacrificing other traits, for efficiency in both wool and meat production, is careful genetic selection and balance,” he said. Dr Swan had encouraged growers to consider carefully their own adult ewe fleece weights and values, and to not lose sight of those traits when considering their ram selections. “With the reduction in numbers of adult wethers in the national flock during the past 30 years — joined ewes now produce about 75 per cent of the Australian wool clip,” he said. “While their reproductive performance is critical, so too is their fleece value. “Many breeders appear to be ignoring or willing to sacrifice adult fleece value in their pursuit of trendier traits of eye muscle depth, fat score, and early growth, which may have major long-term consequences for commercial Merino production if unchallenged.” Dr. Swan said by balancing essential traits, Woodyarrup had defied the typical rules when it came to genetics, which was something the stud’s team does exceptionally well. “A total of 72 rams on offer at the stud’s upcoming sale are in the top 5 per cent of all Merino rams in Australia for the new Sustainable Merino index and 12 are in the top 1 per cent,” he said. “This achievement has been a decade in the making. “We strongly support this new index development, as it aligns with what we have been working towards for decades now — ewes that are efficient at producing wool and meat income from each kilogram of feed.” Dr Swan said an example was lot 6 in Woodyarrup’s upcoming sale that was poll bred, plain and long-bodied. “This ram is in the top 1 per cent nationally for adult clean fleece weight, with low fibre diameter (YFD of -1.3 microns, and current short wool test of 18.5 micron), but also in the top 10 per cent for the Sustainable Merino Production index,” he said. “Lot 7 is a meatier example — he is in the top 1 per cent nationally for the new index, and in the top 5 per cent for Merino Dual Purpose Plus and Merino Production Plus indexes. “He has a current short wool diameter test of 18.7 micron, a Yearling Fibre Diameter ASBV of -2.03 micron (1 micron finer than the Merino midrange) and a Post Weaning Weight ASBV of +11.4 (top 5 per cent nationally) plus a Yearling Weight ASBV of +13.0 (top 5 per cent nationally).” Dr Swan said even though rams including lots 6 and 7 were impressive — the real challenge was in producing thousands of rams like these and having enough depth of breeding so that the results are predictable in commercial flocks. “Woodyarrup has been ahead of the pack for many years, with its genetic benchmarks for several key traits far exceeding the Merino breed average and among the highest in Australia,” he said. “With these genetics and the knowledge, we have gained through many years of careful selection and recording data, we are able to help our clients quickly boost their flock’s adult fleece values and ultimately increase their profits.” The Woodyarrup On-Property Ram Sale is on Tuesday, October 3, with the sale catalogue now available at woodyarrup.com.au.