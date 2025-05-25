WA farmers bought more tractors than any other state or territory in Australia in April, as sales in other states plummeted on the back of dry conditions and high input prices.

The latest data from the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia reveals national tractor sales were significantly down last month, with fewer than 800 tractors sold across the nation in the 30-day period.

The figure was down 13 per cent month-on-month and 9 per cent down compared to April 2024.

Comparatively, WA tractor sales surged 21 per cent in April after increasing 14 per cent in March, despite high input prices, interest rates and global trade concerns playing on farmers’ minds.

TMA executive director Gary Northover said underlying enquiries for new sales were consistent, however, the Federal election held in May and the ramifications of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs were on the minds of farmers.

He said many dealers had expected sales to improve in April after a tepid start to the year.

“Underlying order inquiry rates remain solid which gives rise to a level of optimism that the market will continue to improve,” he said.

“However, with the general uncertainty surrounding the current Federal election cycle combined with the impact of tariffs being imposed in the US, one cannot be certain that activity won’t slip back here in Australia.”

Victoria experienced the biggest drop in tractor sales in April, down 33 per cent, followed by South Australia at 14 per cent and Tasmania and New South Wales at 13 per cent. Sales dipped 7.5 per cent in Queensland.

Comparatively, WA farmers are 3 per cent ahead of calendar year sales when measured against the same time last year, while national figures have dived 9 per cent between January and April.

Mr Northover said the large 200 horsepower market-plus range was taking the biggest hit, with sales down 22 per cent this month to be 27 per cent behind for the year to date.

“Combine Harvester Sales remain subdued, and expectations are that the full year result may be around the 700-unit mark which is well of the recent highs seen during the Instant Asset Write Off years,” he said.

Rabobank’s latest Rural Confidence Survey — released in March — revealed net rural confidence in WA remained steady, but itthe only state or territory where confidence didn’t lift in the first quarter of the year.

Despite a bumper finish last year for WA grain growers – who recorded their third-largest winter crop on record – optimism across the board has been tempered by concerns about government interventions and policies, especially the end to live export

Australia is following what appears to be a global trend, with US tractor sales dipping 12.3 per cent across all classes according to the US’ Association of Equipment Manufacturers.