Livestock feed supplement maker CH4 Global has turned the sod on what it says is the world’s first example commercial-scale production of the seaweed asparagopsis, with the aim of providing the methane-buster’s economical viability. The US company formally opened the first stage of its Louth Bay, South Australia EcoPark last week, claiming its product can reduce such greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90 per cent in cattle. The facility so far has ten large-scale cultivation ponds growing the red seaweed — which can reduce methane emissions from ruminant animals when added to their feed — and the capacity to produce more than 80 metric tons of the plant annually. The company said that it would be able to cut production costs to a tenth versus “conventional tank-based methods”, and was set to profitably deliver its Methane Tamer brand feed supplement. Asparagopsis contains a compound that acts on gut enzymes in the last stomach of cows, reducing methane emissions from burps and farts. CH4 Global chief executive and co-founder Dr Steve Meller said the opening would “lay to rest any doubt” about whether Asparagopsis production could be scaled to meet commercial demand. The company has ambitions to scale up to 100 ponds in operation during the next year, sufficient to feed “more than 45,000 cattle per day”, and potentially as many as 500 ponds coming online, pending additional investment. CH4 Global is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, in the US, with subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand.