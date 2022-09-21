A team of three young stockwomen from Yarrie Station in the Pilbara has won the WA pastoral industry’s biggest competitive event, claiming top spot at the fifth annual Livestock Handling Cup.

The two-day event, hosted by the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association, brings together pastoralists, producers and stock crew from across the State’s north to showcase the best in low-stress livestock handling.

Twenty teams took part in this year’s Cup, which was held at Sandfire Roadhouse, Eighty Mile Beach, on September 15 and 16.

Rachael Pearce, Jenna Fleck and Lilli Stewart from Yarrie Station claimed first place, with Roebuck Station’s Ben McKenzie, Alex McKenzie and Zinadean Johnson in second.

Third place went to Sandfire Roadhouse’s Ken Norton, Dorothy Taylor and Tom Kraneis, while Tara Shiels, Katie Knarston and Abbey Staines — also from Yarrie Station — came fourth.

Kalyeeda Station’s Charlie Howarth received the Kachana Station Judges Choice Award.

KPCA chief executive Mick Sheehy said a 120-strong crowd turned out to watch the spectacle and hear a series of presentations from guest speakers.

“The first day features speakers, workshops and demonstrations on topics such as animal welfare and station management, biosecurity and vaccinations,” he said.

“The second day is the Cup, where teams of three are tasked with moving a small group of cattle through their paces over a designated course within a timeframe, as well as a theoretical component with a multiple choice quiz.”

Camera Icon Competitors from Roebuck Station, which entered four teams in the 2022 KPCA Livestock Handling Cup. Credit: Supplied / KPCA

Mr Sheehy said the event helped young station workers sharpen their skills and gain vital industry experience, with teams assessed against animal welfare, teamwork and stockmanship.

Judging the action were KPCA chair Jak Andrews, Yarrie Station pastoralist Ann Coppin and Nerrima station pastoralist Joni Hall.

“The judges are looking for clear use of settling and de-stressing techniques, understanding and reacting to flight zones, and a good attitude and care to team, facilities and cattle,” Mr Sheehy said.

“It was incredible to watch the teams work (together) and care for their cattle, and each other, so well.

“The young stock crew that attend are the industry’s eyes and ears on the ground, which has never been more important with the current FMD (foot-and-mouth disease) and LSD (lumpy skin disease) biosecurity threats on our doorstep.

“They are the future of Australian agriculture, and they will be responsible for ensuring that our industry continues to operate and evolve with best practice animal welfare as a priority.”

Next year’s Livestock Handling Cup will be held at Sandfire Roadhouse on September 14 and 15.