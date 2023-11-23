Zoetis has reached a major milestone in its support for regional mental health by raising $100,000 for the Beyond Blue Support Service this year. Zoetis started partnering with Beyond Blue in 2016 to support mental health initiatives and reduce stigma around mental illness in rural and regional Australia.. Zoetis senior vice president and cluster lead, Australia and New Zealand, Lance Williams said the company worked closely with rural Australia through interactions with the farming community, agricultural stores, veterinarians and their families. “We are proud to once again be supporting Beyond Blue and the important work they do,” Mr Williams said. “The farming community has endured many challenges over the years. “Through economic insecurity, social isolation, loneliness, and insecure work, we’re seeing an increase in many of the factors that drive mental health challenges. “Rural Australia and country people are stoic and display considerable courage, however, the impact on mental health has been significant for many.” Increasing interest rates, inflation, rising living costs and concerns about the future are among the primary causes of community concern for people living in regional Australia, according to a survey by Beyond Blue. However, despite the importance of seeking help for mental health, many Australians are hesitant to do so, especially in rural areas where there is a stigma surrounding mental illness. Beyond Blue’s chief engagement officer Greg Jennings said isolation and difficulty accessing mental health services were some of the challenges for people in the country. “That is why social connection within regional and rural communities is so important, especially due to the tyranny of distance,” Mr Jennings said. “Social connection is a key ingredient for mental health and wellbeing, and it’s more important than ever for people to stay connected. “We know that half of all people experiencing a mental health condition don’t seek professional support. “Many people think their problems aren’t serious enough to seek help, or they’ll get better without help, but it’s best to seek support early to prevent issues snowballing into bigger problems.” He said a chat about mental health could be “lifesaving”. Mr Williams said the money raised by Zoetis had so far assisted more than 14,000 people get the support they need through Beyond Blue. “Together we have made strong progress in supporting the mental health and wellbeing of those who live in rural Australia, and we are passionate about helping again this year,” he said. For more information about depression and anxiety, visit www.beyondblue.org.au