AFGRI Equipment has toasted 20 years of operations in WA while celebrating the past 12 months of outstanding achievements and milestones in the farm machinery sector. The company’s 2024 awards night was one for the history books, with more than 170 guests dining beneath the iconic 24m-long blue whale at the WA Museum Boola Bardip. AFGRI Equipment — Carnamah was crowed branch of the year, with Gnowangerup named best workshop and Boyup Brook claiming the annual parts department gong at the June 29 black-tie event. Rohan Ballard from AFGRI’s Lake Grace branch was crowned large ag salesperson of the year, while Perth’s Ellie Vance scooped the award for mid and small ag salesperson. Narembeen’s Matt Dickinson was named used equipment salesperson of the year, Albany’s Shane Manser was the best parts sales representative, and Narembeen’s Danny De Gouveia was the top technician. AFGRI Equipment chief executive Wessel Oosthuizen paid tribute to the winners’ “dedication, talent, and unwavering commitment”. “Your achievements set a high standard for excellence within our industry, and we are immensely proud of your accomplishments,” he said. “Tonight’s celebration not only honours our past achievements, but also symbolises our commitment to growth, innovation, and service excellence as we look ahead to a future filled with endless possibilities.” The 20th anniversary milestone follows AFGRI South Africa’s centennial celebration in 2023, which also marked the company’s 60th year as a John Deere dealer. With 19 Branches in WA, AFGRI is the State’s largest John Deere equipment dealer. “We are proud of our strong relationship with John Deere, which enables us to continuously innovate, be at the forefront of technology, and deliver exceptional customer service,” Mr Oosthuizen said. “We are continuing to expand and invest in projects throughout the State to enhance our customer experience and offerings.” Attendees were treated to a lively performance by the Baker Boy Band, adding to the festive atmosphere.