The Saudi Arabian owners of WA’s biggest farm aggregation will start to sell a colossal amount of tractors, headers and air seeders this weekend, with the nation’s biggest online clearing sale tipped to net $35 million. Local and interstate buyers are circling ahead of the Merredin Farms Dispersal Online Auction, which will be conducted by Queensland-based NASCO Auctioneers from February 14 to 20 with inspection days held throughout. More than 30 John Deere tractors will be among the 600-plus items set to go under the hammer, after the sale of the 78,000ha Merredin Farms Wheatbelt portfolio to a group of six local farmers, including WA grain king John Nicoletti. NASCO Auctioneers managing director Chris Goscomb said more than 10,000 bidders were expected to take part in the auction. There had been strong interest across WA — including Esperance in the south and the Kimberley in the north — and interstate. Among those particularly interested in the results were John Deer dealerships nationwide, Mr Goscomb said. “There has been a lot of interest nationally, as one would expect,” he said. “This is one of, if not the biggest one vendor dispersal sales in Australia... there are a lot of eyes watching this sale. “The auction will provide a guide on where the market is, particularly for John Deere machinery. “Dealers are interested to see the prices paid.” Also among the line up are 15 headers, 40 air seeders and carts, and 18 sprayers, as well as prime movers, trailers, and a raft of other farming gear including sheep equipment. Farm Machinery and Industry Association of WA chair Tim Boekeman said it was the biggest of its kind he had seen in his 35 years in the industry. While he was reticent to say how much the auction might be worth, other sources Countryman spoke to said it could be more than $30 million. The listing does not include reserve prices, with one source saying it was believed owners Saudi Agriculture and Livestock Investment Company Australia “may not reserve any of it, and it’s all going to go”. Merredin Farms Wheatbelt portfolio was sold to and split up between several farmers in January, including former Mr Nicoletti, who sold the property to SALIC for $70m in 2019.