High-profile WA Liberal MP Andrew Hastie says Opposition Leader Sussan Ley still has his support after sensationally quitting her shadow cabinet.

Mr Hastie dropped the bombshell move late on Friday, and on Saturday said he had been considering it for several days after receiving a “charter letter” from Ms Ley stating he would have to take a back seat on immigration policy despite being shadow home affairs minister.

The Canning MP said the move was about being able to speak freely about the issue of immigration without breaching cabinet solidarity.

“As the shadow minister for home affairs, I was the senior lead for the portfolio,” he said.

“immigration is a core responsibility of home affairs so when it was made clear that I wouldn’t have any leadership in that role, I thought it was time for me to depart.

“Essentially, I want to be able to speak about immigration, which I think is a critical issue for a lot of Australians.”

Mr Hastie has made no secret of his leadership ambitions but he repeatedly rejected questions on whether him quitting the frontbench was a precursor to a challenge for the top job.

“There’s no challenge to Sussan, I support Sussan,” he said.

“I tried to do this in good faith, and here we are.”

The move comes after weeks of speculation sparked by Mr Hastie declaring his long-term ambitions for the leadership position and later stating if the party adopted a net-zero target he would step away from the frontbench.

A number of recent social media posts made by Mr Hastie touching on issues outside his portfolio like manufacturing and immigration also fuelled rumours.

Camera Icon Andrew Hastie announced his move to the backbench of the Liberal Party in Kings Park on Saturday. Credit: Ross Swanborough / The West Australian

Mr Hastie said he hadn’t had discussions with colleagues about a leadership spill, nor was he aware of anyone else having those discussions on his behalf.

“I kept my conversations exceptionally limited about this because this is a very personal decision and I also know it’s a decision that’s not easy, including for the leader,” he said.

“I wanted to respect her, I wanted to make sure that I did it in an orderly manner and that’s why we’ve waited til 5pm yesterday to make the announcement.”

While saying he believed his party could win the next Federal election, Mr Hastie warned the party was fractured.

“The centre right as a movement is fractured, at the moment we’re seeing the One Nation vote increase quite significantly,” he said.

“One of the jobs we have to do as a Liberal Party is reconstitute that natural constituency if we’re going to win government, I think that’s the task going forward.”

Mr Hastie has not shied away on his views on immigration and again used his platform on Saturday to raise his concerns.

“I just think that overseas migration is out of control under Labor, and regular mainstream Australians are feeling the pressure of Labor’s uncontrolled immigration,” he said. “1.2 million people over the last three years, and Labor’s only overseen the building of about half a million dwellings, so you can see why we have a housing demand crisis in this country.”

Mr Hastie’s recount of events appears slightly at odds with a statement made by Ms Ley in reaction to his departure, she said no policy matters were raised.

“Today, Mr Hastie informed me via telephone that he would be unable to comply (with shadow cabinet solidarity) . . . and on that basis he would be resigning his position as Shadow Minister for Home Affairs,” she said.

“Mr Hastie did not raise any matters relating to policy on this call.”

Speaking in Melbourne, the man given the reins as acting shadow home affairs minister, James Paterson said he’d like to see Mr Hastie return to the frontbench.

“I would certainly prefer that we still had Andrew Hastie and Jacinta Price on the frontbench, and it is my hope that in due course, both of them can return,” he said.

West Australian Senator Michaelia Cash on Saturday said Mr Hastie was a “valued colleague and powerful advocate for WA”.

“He has always been a strong and articulate voice, and I have no doubt he will continue to stand up for WA and make an important contribution to our national debate,” she said.

“It was great to have Sussan Ley in the West this week and under her strong leadership, we will keep taking the fight up to Labor, for and on behalf of aspirational Australians across the country.”

Victorian Liberal Senator Jane Hume said losing Mr Hastie — “a man of enormous talent and great integrity” — from the frontbench was a blow.

“But to be honest, we’re such a small and depleted team after the last election, everybody, whether they be front bench or back bench, has to stump up and pull their weight,” she told Channel Nine.

“We want to make sure that his talents are utilised as best as they should be.”

Mr Hastie joins Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price on the backbench after she was dumped for failing to back Ms Ley’s leadership.

WA Premier Roger Cook seized on the party’s divisions, saying the Liberals were fractured and factions within the party were looking to “punch down”.

“Doesn’t it just send a signal to every Australian that the Liberal Party are a shambles, what the Liberal Party is in at the moment is a fight for their lives,” he said.

“Andrew Hastie, (State MP) Nick Goiran and all their mates are just trying to prosecute this extreme ideology, and quite frankly they’re punching down, punching down on new Australians that are making such a great contribution to our community.”