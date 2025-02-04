The brave new world of autonomous farm machinery will be a headline topic at WA’s biggest grains industry conference in Perth later this month. John Deere Australia marketing director Ben Kelly will discuss all things automation as a guest speaker at the Grains Research and Development Corporation’s flagship annual event, the Grains Research Update. Mr Kelly’s keynote presentation will highlight the technologies driving automation that will be available for Australian grain-growing enterprises in coming years. He will be joined by Grains Australia trade and market access general manager John Ackerman, whose presentation will explore key trends and drivers influencing global markets. Mr Ackerman will dissect the topic of market access in a changing world and its impact on Australia’s grains industry. GRDC senior regional manager west Peter Bird said topics were carefully chosen to be of specific “interest and relevance” to WA grain growers. “The 2025 agenda includes several sessions on artificial intelligence, autonomy and data, reflecting strong grower interest in this space, as well as significant and rapid developments in these areas across the industry over the past 12 months,” Mr Bird said. “This year we have international speakers from Canada, the United Kingdom and USA, adding to an already impressive line-up of WA-based and national research experts.” World-renowned Kansas State University professor Raj Khosla will present on how artificial intelligence can be harnessed for the future of precision agriculture. Other presentations will deep dive into topics such as how hyperspectral satellites can accurately detect nitrogen in crops, and the power of geospatial analytics and generative AI in ag tech. Kalannie grain grower and 2014 Nuffield Scholar Bob Nixon will co-host a special session with ABC Rural producer Richard Hudson, focusing on the diversity of career opportunities in the grains industry. GRDC board chair and South Australian grower Sharon Starick will open the two-day event by highlighting future directions for GRDC investments. The Grains Research Update will be held at Crown Perth on February 24 and 25. A series of five one-day regional Updates will then be held in March, with events in Cunderdin, Coorow, Munglinup, Kulin and Katanning. Visit the GRDC website or call 08 6262 2128 to register.