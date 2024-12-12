A Canadian John Deere combine product specialist has spent time in WA to better understand the needs and practices of local farmers. Tyson Avery, who hails from Alberta, kicked off his time in Australia at Geraldton, where he trained several customers in the region on the new John Deere S7 Combine Harvester alongside the AFGRI Equipment dealership team. Afterwards, he travelled to Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia. “Connecting with farmers in Australia is very important to me in my role, but also to John Deere more broadly, because customers over here are very technology-driven, and that has been very evident in what I’ve seen the past month,” Mr Avery said. “The new technology we’ve released in the John Deere combine harvesters is particularly valuable for farmers in this part of the world, and by seeing it in action here, we can really push the technology to its limits and help farmers get more out of their combines and more out of their crops in a day.” Mr Avery said the broader challenge for John Deere was ensuring costumers across the world were “getting the best” for their machinery. “The biggest challenge in my role is ensuring every customer gets the full benefit out of their machine and their technology, irrespective of their location or unique farming practices,” he said. “Our goal is to keep downtime to a minimum for customers, and make sure when they are running, they’re able to push their machine to its full potential.” Mr Avery said there were many similarities between farming in Australia and Canada, including the crop types used. However, one major difference was the amount of rain Australia receives compared to Canada. “The biggest difference is probably rainfall, especially when you’re in your seeding season, and depending on where you live in Alberta, there’s a lot of irrigation, which I know is a luxury not many people get around Australia,” he said. “Because of this, the crops are a little bit lighter here compared to Canada, but it’s been very nice to step in and have the same crops here as I deal with back home.” Mr Avery said this allowed him to better understand farming practices in Australia, and how farmers here retained water in their soils. “I’ve been so amazed at how customers in Australia are getting the bushels they are with as little rainfall as they get in some areas, and it’s pretty incredible to see how they’ve really adapted to make sure they get the most out of everything they have,” he said. It has also highlighted to Mr Avery the importance for farmers to have a machine that can maximise productivity in lower yielding areas. “The biggest thing I’ve heard from growers during my time here, particularly in areas where it’s lower yielding, is they want a machine they can trust,” he said. “The grain that ends up in the bin is what keeps the farm going, and they really stressed to me the importance of ensuring they’re losing very little grain throughout the harvest.” Mr Avery said the redesigned and optimised S7 combiner harvester, which launched earlier this year, would be able to deliver on this need to increase productivity. “The new JD 13.6L engine is giving us a lower torque curve and the fuel savings have been a huge advantage for customers,” he said. “The upgraded technology has been the biggest driver for customers, particularly the Ground Speed Automation and Harvest Settings Automation, and many farmers believe in the ability of these technology packages to deliver productivity and profitability gains.”