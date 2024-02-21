The Steiger 715 Quadtrac — the brand’s most powerful Steiger ever and the highest horsepower tractor available in the local market — has reached Australian shores. With an engine rated for 715 continuous horsepower (527 kilowatts) and 778 peak HP, the Steiger 715 puts more power to the ground while being agile and versatile enough to navigate a single lane of traffic. Case IH Australia-New Zealand Steiger product manager Justin Bryant said the Steiger range was one of the manufacturer’s “most flexible” tractor offerings. “This is a major and very exciting announcement for our brand and we’re extremely proud to finally have it here and available for Australian and New Zealand customers to order,” Mr Bryant said. Among the new features is a heavy-duty undercarriage with a longer track design, which improves traction and flotation to match the tractor’s high horsepower while reducing soil compaction and delivering more power to the ground. The Quadtrac also has a new FPT 16L TST twin-stage-turbo Tier 2 engine, with 23 per cent increase in displacement over the 13L, delivering more power and torque. Other features include: “This is the largest, most powerful tractor Case IH has produced and as part of the Quadtrac family it further complements the proud history of this dynamic range,” Mr Bryant said. “The large-scale broadacre sector of our industry has been demanding more power and we’ve delivered with the Steiger 715 Quadtrac. “It is ideally suited to what these farmers need and to our, at times, demanding and challenging conditions.” Customers are able to place orders now for delivery beginning later this year, ready for winter 2025 cropping. Contact your local Case IH dealer for more information or order inquiries.