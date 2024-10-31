New electric weed control technology was on show at this year’s Australian Society of Agronomy conference, presenting the equipment’s potential for use in small and broad scale applications. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development tested the Zasso XPower electric weed control machine at this year’s Australian Society of Agronomy conference, which was held in Albany from October 21 to 24. The electric weed control machine uses mechanical power to produce a non-selective high voltage current which is applied to plants via a series of electrodes mounted behind or in front of the tractor. The electricity passes through the foliage and roots, which causes the cell walls to be destroyed, killing the plant or suppressing its growth. DPIRD is working with Case New Holland to test the weed control technology’s suitability in Australian agronomy. The Grains Research ad Development Corporation, Wine Australia and the Cotton Research and Development Corporation are all supporting the venture. DPIRD research scientist Miranda Slaven said field trials showed electric weed control was effective and did not adversely affect the soil’s biological ecosystems. “This research examined the effectiveness of electric weed control on annual ryegrass, L. rigidum, while assessing the effect on soil biology using Rhizoctonia root rot, Rhizoctonia solani, as the indicator species,” she said. “The treatments included one, two and three sequential applications and an untreated control at the lowest possible speed of 1.4 kilometres per hour to provide the highest possible ‘dose’ of electricity to the grey sandy loam soil. “The results found there was no negative impact of the applications on the Rhizoctonia fungus, even at slow application speeds to the same site repeated several times.” Ms Slaven said the trials showed electric weed control was effective at managing the population of mature, dense annual ryegrass at low speeds, with plants dying within two to three weeks of application. “This means electric weed control could offer an alternative option to herbicides without causing damage to soil biota despite the comparably slower application speed,” she said. DPIRD also tested out the suitability of the Zasso XPower machine to control glyphosate-resistant annual ryegrass along fence lines, crop topping and inter-row treatment while also measuring any fire risks. Principal research scientist Catherine Borger said the technology was well-suited to small scale weed control in areas that were difficult to access with conventional machinery. “The technology was more effective in controlling broadleaf weeds than grass weeds, although control of mature grasses like kikuyu was comparable with that achieved using herbicide,” Dr Borger said. “Electric weed control of glyphosate-resistant annual ryegrass was comparable with herbicide treatments, suggesting the technology has immediate potential for fence line weed control where herbicide use is limited due to native vegetation or water. “This suggests this technology has future potential in broad scale grains applications for inter-row weed control without damaging the surrounding crops.”