Recently stepping down from his role as Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president, Tony Seabrook has had more time to spend lovingly restoring six tractors that are reminiscent of the Carnamah giant tractor. Saving the Chamberlain tractors from being sold to Japan and likely dismantled for parts or melted down, Mr Seabrook has spent countless hours restoring the tractors before putting them to good use for this year’s harvest at his York family farm. Most of the tractors arrived to Mr Seabrook over time through word of mouth, with the exception of a 1961 model his father bought brand new. “They were going to be melted into whatever the Japanese might have made with them,” he said. “These things are the beating heart and soul of what’s left of all of our ancient machinery manufacturing business in Australia.” Mr York’s tractor collection ranges from 1954 to 1960s makes, with iron ore from Koolyanobbing, smelting to cast iron completed in Dowerin, castings from Wundowie, before being fabricated in Welshpool. Apart from a fresh lick of bright orange paint for each of the tractors, two received four-cylinder engines and another — dubbed “The Growler” — got a six-cylinder engine which more than doubled its horsepower. Mr Seabrook said it was uncommon of the time for more cylinders to be installed in tractors. “Not a lot of people did that back in the day, but a number did because you couldn’t buy bigger horsepower tractors, and you really only had two alternatives back then,” he said. “At the time it was pretty breaking stuff when people actually took the engines out and put bigger engines in.” Chamberlain Industries officially opened the doors to its Welshpool factory on May 18, 1949, and a building once used to build weapons became the production house for the “tractors farmers wanted”. After the factory opened, Chamberlain became one of Australia’s leading suppliers of kerosene and diesel-powered tractors, and was renowned Australia-wide for its original prototype 40K. It also built the Champion 6G “Tail End Charlie”, a high-speed diesel-powered tractor used a recovery vehicle in the 1955 Redex Around Australia Rally, and currently on display at Whiteman Park Tractor Museum. In 1970, global machinery heavyweight John Deere purchased a controlling interest in Chamberlain and, in the 1980s, Chamberlain became a fully owned subsidiary of John Deere — trading as Chamberlain John Deere. While the factory closed in 1986, and Deere started to import tractors from other factories in Australia, Chamberlain tractors have remained popular with enthusiasts. Mr Seabrook said the countless time spent bringing the tractors back to life has been a labour well enjoyed. “We all also enjoyed conquering all the little issues we’ve come across doing it, like anyone that gets tangled up in anything that’s a hobby,” he said. “God knows what it sometimes costs, but at the end of the day you deem the finished product worth the effort.” Beyond the current harvest wrapping up, Mr Seabrook plans to continue using the tractors for future harvests. “Not a problem on field bins — and I’d say to anybody that might scoff, you can start the thing up standing on the ground and you can engage the cut standing on the ground,” he said. “They are probably the most perfect for that type of field because most people now have got the huge mother bin with the other huge tractor on the front. “But for the old round field bin, these things are an absolute delight because they’re just so easy to work with.”