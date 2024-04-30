South Australian farmer Wick Dayman will be sowing his family’s winter crop between Wallaroo and Moonta with the help of one of Australia’s first P690 precision air hoe drills. Mr Dayman, who owns and operates Warburto Farms with wife Charmaine, daughter Sarah, and son-in-law Nathan, first saw the John Deere P690 on social media and said he was enticed by the machine’s parallelogram tyne placement. The tyne placement features 25.4cm-30.5cm spacing and new dual knife openers that place fertiliser 3.8cm horizontally and 1.9cm vertically away from the seed to achieve even more emergence and equal access to nutrients. “It was the principle of how the parallelogram tynes work that attracted us to the P690,” Mr Dayman said. “The ability to vary the pressure on the sowing tynes while in the field, and the fact that it can be controlled from the cab, will be a big advantage when we have different operators. “We can set a ballpark pressure and it automatically maintains the pressure as conditions in the field change.” Mr Dayman said he ordered the machine through his local dealership, Emmetts Kadina, and the P690 was put together on his farm by the Daymans and Emmetts technicians. “The purchase was a bit sight-unseen but I’ve used John Deere machines for pretty much my whole life,” he said. We’ve got a couple of R Series 4WD tractors, two S790 harvesters, a self-propelled John Deere sprayer, and we run an array of smaller tractors.” The Dayman family have previously used a K-Hart disc seeder, but Mr Dayman said the evolution of new pre-emergent chemicals prompted him to return to the tyne machine. “We’ll pick up efficiency with this new machine,” he said. “The blockage sensing is most definitely useful to us, as it’s important to identify problems before we get a potential blockage.” The P690 drills can deliver up to 15.5 per cent larger working widths to cover more hectares in a day with 24 per cent less weight than with the P500 series. The air hoe drills use John Deere’s existing integrated air seeding technologies, as well as RelativeFlow blockage sensing. The blockage sensing allows farmers to see the flow rate of fertiliser and seed from inside the tractor cab, with sensors on all primary towers and secondary hoses to monitor the flow. Warburto Farms has experienced above-average summer rainfall followed by a “fairly dry” January, February and March, but with a “reasonable” base of subsoil moisture. Mr Dayman said because of these conditions, he expected to start using the new seeder very soon and looked forward to testing the machine in the South Australian copper triangle. “Farming is always evolving and changing, and this is a natural progression for us,” he said. “Also, we have a really good relationship with Emmetts Kadina for John Deere parts and service, and it’s only 10km from the main farm. It makes sense to have things all together.”