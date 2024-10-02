NSW-based farm equipment manufacturer Flexi-Coil has unveiled its new 7200 Precision Hoe Drill, designed for Australian conditions to help small grain growers enhance yield potential. The 7200 promises to deliver “industry leading” seeding depth consistency and optimal crop emergence, according to Flexi-Coil. ANZ/APAC crop production product manager Andrew Kissel said the 7200 had undergone modifications from the Canadian model to suit Australia’s diverse terrain. “Our team looked at what we could improve on the air drill to make it better suit our Australian soils and practices,” he said. “This included a completely redesigned row unit, updated bushes and pivots, and a balanced parallelogram to stop the row unit from twisting to maintain seed placement.” Mr Kissell said the 7200 was designed to be versatile, with different options for openers and press wheels available to accommodate varying soil types. “It’s built to be efficient and reliable for small grain farmers looking to gain an advantage in yields by having superior seed and fertiliser placement,” he said. “Crop emergence is one of the key concerns for our customers, and the 7200 has been designed with a focus on maximising this. “Using agronomically proven design principles, such as ensuring consistent seed depth and even plant population across the field, the 7200 can significantly enhance yield potential.” Key features include the movement of the parallelogram to maintain a 1:1 ratio, short row unit frame depth and ISOBUS cab control of packing and trip pressure. The 7200 can reach a sowing depth of up to 75mm in 1mm increments, and was designed to easily fold back for safe transport and storage within the dimensions compatible with 4-wheel drive tractors. “We’ve stress tested the machine across Australia and have received nothing but positive feedback on its seeding accuracy and suitability in a range of conditions,” Mr Kissell said. “Farmers have seen an increase in longevity of bushes leading to consistent depth control season after season, easier maintenance, and they’ve seen consistent seed placement in undulating terrain, meaning better germination.” The 7200 debuted at Southern Australia’s biggest agricultural event, the Henty Machinery Field Days, held about 530km south-west of Sydney from September 17-19.