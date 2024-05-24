Northern agricultural region growers can expect enhanced spraying equipment support and access to a diverse range of allied supplies following the acquisition of SprayerBarn WA by a leading farm electronics group. Farmscan leaders Jason Allan, Ian Giles and Ray Gilham, who have been mainstays of the precision agriculture industry across the country for decades, recently took ownership of the Geraldton store. However, it will remain independent of the business and managers Jason and Jo Orr will continue to work at the store. Mr Allan said SprayerBarn WA was a “natural fit” for the Farmscan team and he looked forward to further supporting the northern industry at the retail level, including expanding and adding value to the specialised spray equipment line-up for growers, as well as having a shopfront for the Farmscan product range. SprayerBarn WA has been a stand-alone business but it collaborates and uses the buying power of the SprayerBarn group, which started operations in NSW. Farmscan also is a supplier to the group, adding to the “hand-in-glove” acquisition and opportunity to further enhance the product range and support from the Geraldton store. Mr Allan said the team was particularly excited with the potential of SprayerBarn WA’s SenseSpray weed identification and spot spraying system for northern growers, who already are showing early interest in the technology following recent demonstrations. More affordable than alternative options, the SenseSpray sensors can easily be retrofitted to most sprayers and they integrate with growers’ existing spraying systems. The AgLeader line-up of guidance, steering and control systems is another product range at the store receiving increasing support from growers, while it also offers products from various other popular spray equipment brands including Teejet, Banjo, Arag and Hypro. “It’s a complete spray equipment business specialised to the region and the team is looking to support all growers, including smaller farms and local market gardens,” Mr Allan said. “There’s products for three-point linkage booms, firefighting units and Jason has custom-designed a chemical batching system for local growers.” He said SprayerBarn WA was “more than a spray shop”, with a host of other allied product brands proving handy for local growers and attractive to the local industry and communities. “There’s Nerta truck wash products that have been very popular; touchless cleaning solutions for ag equipment, like your seeding bar, from Chiefs Australia; numerous components, parts and accessories from AMA Oceania; and high-pressure cleaners from BAR Group,” Mr Allan said. ‘”We won’t say it’s a one-stop shop, but with all the spray equipment and other components, repair kits, fittings, cleaners and even Jason’s custom batching system, plus as an AgLeader dealer, it is a shop specialised for northern area growers, local industry operators and those in the region’s communities.” Customers will have noticed some changes to the facade and increased stock holdings and shelving as the product range and volumes continue to grow. The store also is investing in a UTV demonstration unit to showcase the SenseSpray and AgLeader technologies to interested growers. Mr Allan said the team was looking forward to further strengthening its relationship with communities at this year’s Mingenew Midwest Expo and Chapman Valley Show.