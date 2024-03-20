John Deere’s senior vice-president and chief technology officer Jahmy Hindman has given insight to producers about developing technology he believes will “guide agriculture to the future”. It comes after Mr Hindman held farm visits to hear from Australian producers and travelled to John Deere’s Australian head office in Brisbane as part of a learning tour. It also follows his attendance at the opening of a new AFGRI John Deere dealership in Esperance, which saw more than 160 farmers and industry players present. Mr Hindman said technology will play an important role for agricultural machinery going forward, and it will be up to farmers to adapt to new advancements in the industry. “Farmers are already very savvy at internalising new technologies, understanding how they can benefit them, and modifying their operations to accommodate that,” he said. “The way they farm in the next 10 to 15 years will look very different to today. The notion of no longer needing to be in a machine to operate it fundamentally changes how they manage their time. “Australian farmers in particular are some of the most forward-thinking in the world. Challenges like water availability really push them to find innovative new ways of working.” Mr Hindman said despite appearances, John Deere has invested a lot in the technology side of machinery. “While we’re still largely seen as a machine manufacturer, we actually employ more software engineers than mechanical engineers,” he said. “The opportunity in front of us is to think about farming as a system, not just the individual machines that execute the work on the farm. “So looking at how the pieces of equipment work together and within the larger ecosystem of the growers’ environment.” Mr Hindman said AI will be playing a major role in the development of John Deere’s technology stack. “I think you can’t help but get excited about the opportunities that generative AI presents us, particularly around helping speed up software development, meaning better solutions get into the hands of customers faster,” he said. “AI is going to be very useful in pattern recognition of complex datasets that unlock learnings that would otherwise be hidden to us.” Mr Hindman listed tools such as yield mapping which “weren’t possible” until AI systems like the Global Navigation Satellite System and guidance capabilities were added to machines. He also made mention of See & Spray, software that he believes to be John Deere’s most notable commercial offering that used AI. “The network of cameras processes one billion pixels a second to determine the exact points where weed spraying is required,” he said. “I think a big change in this space will be how fast we can collect the training data to optimise technologies like See & Spray which will speed up model development.” The talks on the importance of technology also follows an industry first partnership with SpaceX which will provide “cutting-edge” satellite communication services to farmers. Mr Hindman said the partnership will see Starlink customising a new version of its satellite terminal for agriculture. “The ability to get fast, reliable, bi-directional data flowing to and from equipment will allow farmers to make better decisions not just within the growing season, but from season to season,” he said. “We will start production this year and be able to certify this technology in both the United States and Brazilian markets hopefully this year on a limited production basis and go to full production in those markets next year. “Once that’s in production it will give us the opportunity to certify with governmental entities in countries like Australia and Canada. That’s step two.”