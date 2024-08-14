The vast expanses of the Western Australian Wheatbelt demand machinery that is not only powerful but also efficient and reliable. As WA farmers brace themselves for another harvest season, AFGRI Equipment proudly introduces a game-changer — the John Deere S7 Series Combines. These innovative machines are designed to push the boundaries of efficiency and productivity, an innovation set to transform the landscape of modern farming in 2025. With four new models, the S7 600, S7 700, S7 800, and the formidable S7 900, this series promises to deliver unparalleled performance and efficiency tailored for the unique needs of regional WA. The S7 Series represents power and performance at its best. The S7 900 was the most powerful model in the S7 lineup, boasting a staggering 543 horsepower and peaking at 617 horsepower delivered by the John Deere PowerTech’s 13.6L engine, which offers 10 per cent more maximum torque and 10 per cent less fuel consumption compared to its predecessors. These enhancements translate to lower operational costs and higher efficiency, vital for farmers managing vast expanses of wheat fields. They offer advanced grain loss monitoring and residue management. A significant innovation in the S7 900 is its improved grain loss monitoring system, which now includes double the number of sensors. This advancement provides more accurate readings, enabling farmers to monitor and minimise grain loss effectively. Additionally, the high-efficiency residue management system ensures even distribution of crop residue, promoting soil health and reducing the need for additional field passes. They offer automation and Intelligent control. The S7 900 is equipped with the G5PLUS CommandCenter, an integrated StarFire 7500 receiver, and a JDLink modem. These features bring a suite of automation packages, including predictive ground speed automation, harvest settings automation, and machine sync predictive ground speed automation uses cab-mounted stereo cameras and pre-harvest satellite field images to adjust the combine’s speed automatically, optimising feed rates and minimising grain loss even in varying crop conditions. They offer comfort that meets capability. The S7 900 features the new, bigger X9 cab, designed to provide maximum comfort for long harvesting days. The cab includes an integrated G5Plus command center display, which offers a 35 per cent bigger screen and faster boot times, ensuring that operators have all the information they need at their fingertips. Improved visibility and a quieter environment contribute to reduced fatigue and enhanced productivity. The S Series offers unmatched material handling and cleaning. John Deere’s S7 900 is engineered for high-capacity harvesting in challenging conditions. The TriStream rotor, with its rifled elements and spiral vanes, ensures efficient movement of crop material, reducing the force required and maximising fuel efficiency. The Dyna-Flo plus cleaning shoe provides superior cleaning capacity, especially in shoe-limited conditions, boosting productivity by 14 per cent in crops like wheat and canola compared to previous models. The S7 900 is designed to keep farmers in the field longer with features like the 400-bushel grain tank, which reduces the frequency of unloading. The ProDrive system allows seamless shifting between field and transport speeds, enhancing mobility and saving valuable time. Additionally, the combine’s suspended track system offers a smoother ride and better ground following, reducing compaction and allowing earlier entry into fields. The S7 900 represents the pinnacle of John Deere’s commitment to innovation and farmer success. With its blend of power, precision, and automation, this combine is poised to redefine harvesting efficiency in the Wheatbelt. Farmers can look forward to a machine that not only meets but exceeds their expectations, delivering higher yields and improved profitability. The John Deere S7 900 combine is more than just a piece of machinery, it’s a partner in the field. Its advanced features, robust performance, and operator-friendly design make it an invaluable asset for any farmer in WA. As the demands of modern agriculture continues to evolve, the S7 900 is ready to lead the charge, ensuring that farmers can harvest with confidence and precision. Come see AFGRI Equipment launch the new John Deere S7 900 Combine at the Dowerin Machinery Field Day on August 28 to 29 or contact an AFGRI Equipment branch today to pre-order your MY2025 S7 Series Combine.