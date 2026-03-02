John Deere unveils next-generation tech

Weed resistance continues to be a major challenge for crop production systems, but machinery giant John Deere says its new release, See & Spray technology, could help. The firm says the targeted application works on wheat, barley and canola, as well as cotton, corn, and soybeans, and has real-time weed detection and treatment so farmers can adapt weed control strategies to crop and field conditions. John Deere production and precision ag marketing manager Royce Bell said the technology would help manage rising input costs, tighter application windows, and increasing weed pressure with greater confidence and flexibility. “The updates, that now include green on green capabilities, directly address those challenges and will help farmers apply only exactly what’s needed, where it’s needed, across more hectares and more crops,” he said. “In the modern farming environment, it is critical farmers have the ability to do more with less, and having the additional in-crop functionality on the MY27 sprayers allows growers to leverage the technology across the whole season.” Model year 2027 has one simplified and unified See & Spray Gen 2 platform, eliminating confusion between the previous system levels and making it easier for farmers to implement See & Spray in their operations. Farmers and contractors can choose to add optional features to the single-tank configuration of MY27 sprayers such as full boom lighting for night operations to maximise operating time, and ExactApply or Individual Nozzle Control Pro nozzle systems. Enhancements for the MY27 sprayers include centre-frame camera placement on the front of the sprayer, higher operating speeds in targeted modes, and full boom lighting will now be included in base See & Spray Gen 2 systems. The expanded See & Spray capabilities will be available on MY27 John Deere 408R, 410R, 412R, 612R, and 616R sprayers.