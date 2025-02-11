One of Australian agriculture’s biggest real estate and advisory firms has cherry-picked WA to make its first foray into the farm machinery sector, with plans to hold its first online auction this month. LAWD — which expanded its national footprint into WA nearly two years ago — this week revealed it would hold its inaugural Unreserved Western Australia Agriculture Plant and Machinery Online Auction on February 21. The online sale will be held through the company’s new online platform LAWD Auctions, an “exciting” new venture for the company which will specialise in the sale of agricultural plant and machinery across Australia. LAWD chief executive Enda Foley said the auction arm would “ideally complement” LAWD’s existing lines of service and its national network of rural property specialists. He said LAWD Auctions would be led by some of the most respected names in plant and machinery who together had more than 150 years in industry experience, including chief operations officer Paul Milner, Bryan McNeilly and Richard Skellern. “As a business deeply committed to the agriculture sector, and the nation’s leader in agribusiness transactions and valuations, it makes sense for us to introduce a new line of service that so well complements our existing offering,” Mr Foley said. “This is an expansion that has been driven by our focus on meeting the needs of our clients. “We have many on both the buy and sell side who either want to clear their equipment before the sale of a property, or purchase machinery as they enter into a new transaction.” Up for grabs through the WA auction will be 46 lots from “various locations across WA”, with the most valuable items the nine combine harvesters from CASE IH, John Deere and CLAAS. The collection also includes four airseeders by Flexicoil, Ausplow and Morris, one cultivator, one hay rake, two telehandlers, and more. Mr Milner, who has 30 years of experience as an auctioneer and plant and machinery specialist, said he was thrilled to be working with the LAWD team and using his expertise to help LAWD Auctions “become a market leader”. “It’s been an exciting and busy few months working closely with the broader LAWD team to establish the new business service line and appointing a fantastic team of experienced and well-connected people,” Mr Milner said. LAWD has appointed Matt Hannaford as its director of valuations, James Daley and James Moore as sales directors, and Victoria Cooper as operations manager. Mr Milner said collectively they had more than 150 years experience in the sector. LAWD’s focus on meeting client needs has driven the latest expansion of the business’ lines of service to complement existing offerings in agribusiness, development real estate, corporate advisory and specialist valuations.