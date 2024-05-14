A New South Wales sheep farmer has taken to a “versatile” Isuzu truck model to transport sheep, load gear, cart hay and more, something he says has helped him and his family’s day-to-day operations on the farm. Mark Williams, who has over three decades of experience raising sheep, said he acquired the Isuzu truck after talking with Wodonga Blacklocks Isuzu’s Richard Pineros, who would go on to assist him with his purchase. Mr Williams purchased a NQR 87/80-190 crew cab model with two-pedal automated manual transmission and a custom sheep crate fitted to the tray. The crew cab weighed in with a gross vehicle mass of 8700kg and a gross combined mass of 12,200kg. Mr Pineros said the the truck was “perfect” for Mr Williams’ farming operations. “The NQR is an amazing work horse with great capability for a customer like Mark, who requires a vehicle for multiple purposes. “He wanted a truck that could take on any job around the farm, like moving livestock between paddocks and transporting feed, as well as being able to tow his trailers or take the vehicle on location when shearing. “He also wanted the ease of an automatic truck without having to compromise on power or towing capacity which the whole family could drive, so the AMT model was the best fit here, suiting their needs perfectly.” The truck is powered by Isuzu’s four-cylinder 16-valve 4HK1-TCC engine, with produces 140kW at 2600rpm and a torque of 513Nm at 1600 to 2600rpm. Mr Williams said he was an “old school fellow” and usually preferred manual trucks. “I was dubious at the time, but Richard told us that AMT was the way to go . . . looking back, I’m glad we took his advice, it’s been fantastic,” he said. Mr Williams said he has always favoured the Isuzu brand when it comes to getting work done on the family farm. “In the farming game, there are certain bits of gear that just work. “Isuzu trucks are reliable for us farmers, they are bulletproof.” Mr Williams said the truck has been a good addition to the family farm, with everyone playing a part on the property and in the wider farming community. “My wife Sally gets involved in the business, and I couldn’t do what I do without her,” he said. “Our daughter Piper has also started her own business, building a name for herself as a shearer and pregnancy scanning sheep and cattle.”