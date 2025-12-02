Australian farmers have secured an “historic win” after the Federal Government promised to support long-wanted right to repair reforms giving more freedom over who services and repairs their machinery. In what the National Farmers Federation described as a “major breakthrough”, Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers last week pledged agricultural machinery would soon be include in Right to Repair reforms to modernise Australia’s economy. The Federal Government is expected to start formal consultation on how to include agricultural machinery in the right to repair legislative framework early next year, to bring the farming in line with the motor vehicle sector. National Farmers Federation president Hamish McIntyre said the move would lead to real economic gains and allow farmers to have machinery repaired outside of dealership networks in a more timely manner. Mr McIntyre said modelling by the Productivity Commission showed the reform could lift agricultural production to $97 million per year and greater competition in the repair sector will lead to a $311m increase in GDP. “Farmers will finally have more freedom to choose who services and repairs their machinery. That means less downtime, lower costs, and more control over their own businesses,” Mr McIntyre said. “When a machine breaks down in the middle of harvest, waiting on an authorised dealer isn’t just inconvenient, it can cost tens of thousands of dollars. “This reform will help farmers stay productive and competitive, which is exactly what farmers and the economy needs.” Under current Australian consumer law, most agricultural machinery is excluded from consumer guarantee protections, including the right to third-party repair because the law only applies to goods under $100,000 in value. The national push to enable farmers to be able to repair their own machinery had a major win earlier this year when the Federal Government’s National Small Business Strategy backed the move as part of much-needed competition policy report. In its framework issued that month, the inaugural strategy said the nation’s treasurers had committed to “revitalising” national competition policy, saying this would include the development of “rights to repair” for a broader range of consumer products. The strategy specifically mentioned agriculture and farming, saying the move would “drive down repair costs, increase business opportunities and reduce wastage by removing barriers to competition for repairs”. GrainGrowers CEO Shona Gawel said the landmark commitment would ensure fair access to repair options for growers. “Extending Right to Repair laws to agricultural machinery is a landmark moment that will give farmers greater choice, reduce costs, and keep them operating when it matters most,” she said. The NFF’s Right to Repair Taskforce, a collective of commodity councils and State farming organisations, had been actively championing the issue to enable farmers to fix their own machinery without voiding the manufacturer’s warranty. Farmers have spent years lobbying for the legal right to maintain and repair their own machinery, with the nation’s biggest machinery brands in 2021 releasing a statement through the Tractor and Machinery Association of WA supporting the move. Right to repair discussions intensified up in Australia after a landmark MoU between John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation in early 2023 allowed US farmers to fix John Deere machinery independently of an authorised dealer. An Australian Competition and Consumer Commission report in 2021 found purchasers of agricultural machinery would benefit from more independent competition in servicing and repair markets, while a Productivity Commission’s report released that year found farm machinery manufacturers had an incentive to limit third-party access to repair supplies.