Three West Australians have been named finalists in John Deere’s Technician of the Year Awards. More than 130 nominees from 69 dealerships across Australia and New Zealand were nominated for the awards, which celebrate the role technicians play in helping costumers and supporting Australia’s agricultural industry. AFGRI Equipment Albany’s Ben Mummery is in the running for the construction and forestry technician of the year award, and AFGRI Equipment Merredin’s Hannah Goedhart-Hutchings has been nominated for the parts apprentice of the year gong. AFGRI Equipment Esperance’s Bradley Skinner is a finalist for the agriculture and turf service technician of the year award. John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler congratulated the finalists. “Technicians require a unique combination of mechanical knowledge, proficiency in digital technology, and advanced problem-solving skills to support customers’ operations, helping them to increase their uptime, enhance productivity, and promote sustainable practices across their business,” he said. “All the finalists should be extremely proud that their dedication, hard work and commitment to excellent customer service was recognised by their dealerships, and congratulated on passing the first round of internal judging.” Mr Chandler said he look forward to welcoming the finalists to the John Deere headquarters in Crestmead, Queensland, where their problem-solving skills “will be put to the test”. John Deere Australia and New Zealand director of aftermarket and customer support Emma Ford said it was a pleasure to welcome back several regional finalists and winners from previous years. “Some have come from traditional farming backgrounds and always had an interest in pursuing a career in agriculture or heavy machinery, whereas other finalists have made this career choice later in life,” she said. “Regardless of their pathway to their current role, they are all deeply committed to delivering exceptional service for customers, and to making the most of all the opportunities they have to grow their career and excel in their field.” Eight titles will be award across five categories in the 2024 technician awards.