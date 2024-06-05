Two new cabin tractors hit Australian shops

Two new cabin tractors from Korean manufacturer TYM have arrived in Australia. The TYM T68 and T78 tractors are powered by the German-built Deutz TCD 2.9-litre turbo diesel intercooled engine. Inlon’s sales and marketing manager Gary Surman said the four-cylinder engine produces 67hp and 75hp respectively, at only 2200 engine RPM for optimal fuel efficiency. “Importantly, the electronic engine governor holds the set engine RPM, under varying loads, delivering the maximum power of the engine when required, without RPM droops or spikes,” he said. “This is ideal for PTO work, as the PTO speed is maintained without loss of RPM up to the maximum power rating. In comparison, an engine with a mechanical governor experiences RPM droops and spikes as the load varies in operation. “Power shuttle transmission is 24 speed with 18 speeds under 10km/h for the TYM T68 and 16 speed with 11 speeds under 10km/h for the T78.” Other features include a power shuttle with de-clutch, auto PTO and Bosch electronic three-point linkage, as well as “premium” air-conditioned cabin. The loader has a Euro hitch, GP bucket, hydraulic third function and integrated loader joystick. Inlon now distributes the tractors Australia-wide, with TYM T68 packages starting from $74,900.