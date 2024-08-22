Durack MP Melissa Price has delivered a heartfelt speech in Parliament after she tabled a petition calling for legally mandated train lighting standards. Ms Price tabled the petition, which garnered 6600 signatures, on August 15 and gave a short speech congratulating everyone involved in the campaign. “Given 80 per cent of Australia’s 23,000 railway crossings lack warning lights, it is crucial for trains to be adequately illuminated to prevent accidents,” Ms Price said. “I’d like to thank Western Australia State member for the North West Central, Merome Beard, for launching this very important petition. “I also give thanks to Durack local Lara Jensen. Lara and her supporters have been fighting for better train lighting for decades following the tragic accident causing the death of her brother, Christian, and his friends, Jess Broad and Hilary Smith.” Ms Price also mentioned the Government’s plans to implement a voluntary Code of Practice that is currently being developed by the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator. The Draft Code of Practice aims to strengthen rail safety by making lighting recommendations to rail operators, however, the code has been previously criticised by peak farming and transport bodies for it’s legally non-binding nature. Ms Price slammed the code as “not good enough” and said there needed to be legally enforced standards if there were to be changes to rail safety in Australia. “I call on the Government to reconsider its position in light of this petition and to take the necessary actions to make our regions safer and to prevent further loss of life,” she said. Ms Jensen, a Murchison pastoralist, is the spokeswomen for the Improve Train Lighting and Level Crossing Safety Group, which co-launched the petition alongside Ms Price and Ms Beard. Ms Jensen previously told Countryman she was buoyed by the outcome of the petition and would continue the long fight for minimum train lighting standards. “To me, those 6600 signatures gathered in just a month represent 6600 very good reasons why the Government needs to act and legislate train-lighting legislation in Australia once and for all,” she said.