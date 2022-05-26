Increased demand for Angus bulls pushed top prices to $21,000 as Murray Grey prices fell to softer levels at the annual Monterey Winter Bull Sale held on May 18 at Brunswick.

An offering of 30 Angus bulls resulted in 27 sold for an average price of $11,463, up $2775/head on last year when 24 bulls sold for an average price of $8688.

While the Angus bulls surged in value, the offering of 32 Murray Grey bulls resulted in 19 sold to a top of $15,000 and average price of $7289, a drop of $225/head on last year when 36 bulls sold for an average price of $7514.

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly said the Angus sold to expectations but the Murray Greys resulted in a slightly disappointing outcome.

“Buyers were very selective,” he said.

The equal $21,000 sale toppers were both from the Angus catalogue, with regular repeat buyer Peter Giadresco, of Gelorup, back at the sale to secure his share with Monterey Rockstar R103.

“This bull was my first pick as I liked him above all else,” he said.

Sired by Millah Murrah Reality K61, the 23-month-old 910kg Monterey Rockstar represented great length of body and outcross genetics for Mr Giadresco’s 300 Angus breeding herd.

“We have been getting excellent prices for our calves through the saleyards and our heifers are in big demand,” he said.

Monterey stud co-principal Gary Buller said M Rockstar carried a terrific head on a long body, was well-muscled and had one of the highest 600-day weights in the catalogue.

“He will breed high-end replacement females,” he said.

Selling to the equal $21,000 top-price, the 22-month-old Monterey Riverina R140 that weighed 850kg, was secured by Walkaway cattle producer Darren Cobley.

Mr Cobley made a return to the sale after a 15-year absence and was looking for a thick, early maturing bull to run with his family’s 200-head Angus breeding herd.

“The bull represented outcross genetics and will produce calves for our feedlot,” he said.

Monterey Riverina R140 was sired by Monterey Mascot M188 and was described as carrying fantastic softness, amazing weight for age, was easy doing bull with positive fat and very high eye muscle area and intermuscular fat.

Also finding suitable selections in the Angus catalogue, Nutrien Livestock pastoral agent Roger Leeds secured Monterey Railroad R84 for $19,000 on behalf of his client De Grey Cattle Company, that trades as Bettini Beef in Port Hedland.

Monterey’s progressive breeding direction of infusing Prime Angus stud genetics into its sale bulls was highlighted when repeat buyer Filippo Barreca, of Donnybrook, secured Monterey Rio R131 for $18,000.

“I appreciated the quality throughout the catalogue,” he said.

Mr Buller said Monterey Rio R131 had everything in the right measure.

“We were seriously considering keeping this young sire as there’s so much to like about him,” he said.

Other top selling Angus bulls included Monterey Republic R113 that sold to account K & AL Payne in Boyanup while Monterey Rib Eye R75 sold for $14,000 to account JA Forbes & Co in Boyup Brook.

The Murray Grey catalogue was highlighted by the $15,000 top-priced bull, Monterey Rhodes R225, secured by repeat buyer Rick Casagrande, who trades as Hilltop Grazing in Dardanup.

Mr Casagrande was looking for a structurally correct bull with a moderate frame to put over some of his 30 Murray Grey breeders.

Mr Buller said Monterey Rhodes R225 was a top-class bull by Monterey Norfolk N78 —”he is just so impressive, calm and stylish”.

The Wise family, of Southend Murray Grey stud in Katanning secured the $14,000 Monterey Riverton R219.

Stud co-principal Kurt Wise said the bull represented outcross genetics and was deep bodied with excellent fat cover.

“The bull will be used over some select stud cows,” he said.

Mr Buller said Monterey Riverton R129 had refinement — “sheath, tailhead, shoulders and feet with mobility, style and outlook”.

“This youngster is one of my picks,” Mr Buller said.

Mr Leeds was also selecting Murray Greys for his Port Hedland client and he picked up three bulls for an average price of $5667.

Other top-selling Murray Greys included Monterey Ringleader R168 that sold for $8500 to account Object Star Consultants in Maranup, while Monterey Railroad R66 sold for $8000 to account AL Hill in Ravensthorpe.

The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.