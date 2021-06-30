The closing of four bank branches in the Midwest and Wheatbelt has been slammed as “callous” and “out of step” by the State’s Opposition Leader and a “huge blow” to communities still reeling from the impacts of Cyclone Seroja.

Over the next three months, National Australia Bank will shut up shop in Wyalkatchem, Three Springs, Kondinin and Wagin, citing “decline in foot traffic” for the decision.

It comes just three months after ex-tropical cyclone Seroja ripped through WA’s grainbelt, upturning rooves and workers accommodation, tearing fences from their stumps and plunging already remote communities into darkness and without phone signal.

The true extent of the trail of destruction — which spanned 13 local governments — is only now being realised, as farmers wrap up seeding and are faced with the clean up.

Power was restored to all homes affected just this week.

Nationals WA Leader and local member for the Central Wheatbelt Mia Davies called it a blow to the communities who “relied on bank presence for their financial services, including household, business, and personal transactions”.

“During a time of uncertainty, with a pandemic, significant weather events, and growing housing and health crises, this news adds insult to injury to regional West Australians,” she said.

Camera Icon National leader Mia Davies in Northam. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian, Kelsey Reid Picture: Kelsey Reid

She called the decision “out of step” with community expectations.

“NAB’s decision based on decline in foot-traffic through the affected branches shows an organisation unable to adapt to changing circumstances such as a global pandemic and a callous approach to supporting communities during a time of need,” Ms Davies said.

“In the wake of the Royal Commission into the banking sector which included investigation into the culture and governance of banks and financial institutions, you’d think there’d be thought given to more than the bottom line for services like this.

“I know they’re not the only major bank to withdraw services from small country communities, but it’s a bit rich to suggest they’re making the decision off a decline in foot traffic in branches over the past 12 months.”

Member for Moore Shane Love called it a “huge blow” to communities still dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Seroja.

“There are many areas, people, homes and businesses that were badly affected by the cyclone – it is well-known the widespread rebuilding effort could take years,” he said.

In the wake of the cyclone, Mr Love said banks should be on the ground providing much-needed support for those experiencing “devastating losses”.

“Banks need to have a presence in these communities to understand their situation, and instead of closing doors based on algorithms, these organisations should work humanely and lend a helping hand wherever needed,” he said.

In the days following the cyclone, NAB extended $2,000 grants to customers to help cover costs including temporary accommodation, food and clothing, damaged property, fencing, equipment and loss of livestock.