Conservationists have praised a new ABC program for bringing the topic of rabbit control into national focus, but say its proposal to curb the pests’ impact “will never work.” ‘Eat the Invaders’ is the new show exploring the unique way Australians could help protect their country’s unique biodiversity by eating feral pests, with each episode focused on a new invasive species and how it can be eaten. The first episode to air was focused on wild rabbits, however, not everyone agreed that adding invasive animals to the nation’s diet would help address the problem. Rabbit-Free Australia chair Craig Magnussen said while the program was a “great show”, eating our way through Australia’s feral pest problem “would never work”. “History shows that when Australia did have a commercial rabbit-meat industry, demand (even including international export) could never go close to the potential supply of wild rabbits,” he said. Mr Magnussen also argued the “breakthrough” biological controls created, such as the myxoma virus and calicivirus, have created a “false sense of security” in the fight against rabbits. “We now need to revitalise our efforts in rabbit control across the nation – from cities to the outback,” he said. “Even with additional bio-controls we are likely to always need traditional rabbit control, and we certainly do right now, but we need training, support with access to equipment and guidance in planning effective control programs to get managers engaged. “The best whole-of-landscape solutions will come when governments work with communities to combat weeds and pests collectively, regardless of land ownership, because pests don’t stop at property boundaries.” Peel Harvey Biosecurity Group CEO Teele Hooper-Worrell said the ABC program was a “great way” to engage people in the topic of rabbit control, however, the real solution to curbing the pests’ numbers included a multi-faceted approach. “There’s never, ever one way, which can be very demoralising for people, especially if they get stuck doing the same thing over and over because the rabbits can breed themselves back up to whatever you had taken out of the population,” she said. Ms Hooper-Worrell said one of the best methods land holders can implement to cut down rabbit numbers is by removing their shelter — either by blocking off the bases to structures rabbits might try to live under, and preventing rabbits from digging into warrens. “By being able to remove shelter for rabbits, you can reduce their numbers for up to five years, because they can’t withstand the pressures of predation, weather and disease if they don’t have anywhere safe to stay,” she said. “That really is the pièce de résistance for any rabbit control program.” Most of the European wild rabbits in Australia today can be genetically linked back to the 13 rabbits released by settler Thomas Austin in 1859 on his Victoria property. From there, the pest quickly established itself as the fastest spreading invasive animal in the world. Today, there are more than 200 million wild rabbits in Australia. Rabbits costs Australia’s agriculture sector up to $197 million per year in control costs and agriculture losses, according to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. The rabbits, eight of which can eat as much vegetation as one sheep, often graze near refuge areas as opposed to over an entire paddock, which causes severe localised degradation of both pasture and reserves. This can affect the livestock carrying capacity of properties, and can cause lower weight gain, wool production, and higher mortalities during drought. In high numbers, rabbits can also compete with native animals for food and sustain feral cat and fox populations. “The mere presence of rabbits trigger system-wide changes in the environment – all for the worse,” Mr Magnussen said.