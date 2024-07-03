A new petition is calling on the Australian Parliament to answer to over 20 years of campaigning and legally mandate lighting standards for the “the largest and most poorly lit vehicle on land” — trains. The petition, launched by North West Central Liberal Member Merome Beard and Durack Liberal Member Melissa Price, in collaboration with the Train Lighting and Passive Level Crossing Safety Group, has gone live following over two decades of relentless campaigning. The document requests that Parliament “immediately” implement mandatory legislation requiring rotating beacons on the front of locomotives, and side lighting on both locomotives and rolling stock to improve railway safety. Ms Beard encouraged “everyone interested in regional road and rail safety” to sign the petition. “The petition calls for rotating beacons on the front and sides of locomotives and rolling stock to enhance safety, especially at level crossings.” Train lighting safety group spokesperson Lara Jensen said the number of deaths by rail crashes is “catastrophic” and change is needed. Ms Jensen, who is also a Murchison pastoralist, lost her brother and two friends when a loaded grain train struck her brother’s Toyota at a level-crossing near Jennacubbine in 2000. The then-WA coroner Alastair Hope concluded her brother did not see the oncoming train, recommended “immediate action” for all locomotives be fitted with external lighting in addition to ditch lighting to warn motorists. Over two decades on, and trains still do not follow any legal guidelines for lighting, despite other transport industries doing so. “For years we have campaigned for rail safety reform and have been met with an obstructive rail industry and state and federal governments unwilling to legislate mandatory basic safety lighting upgrades to trains and rolling stock,” Ms Jensen said. “As time has gone by, we have gathered more community support and the backing of other organisations and industries. “Our families are now joined by more than 20 organisations across the country including peak farming and road transport groups in addition to experienced professionals in local government, workplace health and safety, policy, and road and rail safety.” Since its inception, the campaign has garnered the support of groups like the National Farmers Federation, Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA , the Country Women’s Association of WA and the Australian Trucking Association. “It is our view, as it is the view of our supporting organisations, that the rail industry must take responsibility for the risks that it creates, and that based on evidence now available it is no longer admissible to resist visibility improvements to trains and rolling stock without explanation,” Ms Jensen said. In a recent Parliamentary speech, Ms Price said between July of this year and December 2022, there were just under 8000 near hits, 322 collision and 39 fatalities at Australian level crossings. “These numbers are a stark reminder of the urgent need for improved safety measures,” she said. “This is not just a regulatory issue; it is a matter of reducing preventable crashes and fatalities at railway crossings.” Independent road and rail safety advocate Brett Hughes said road users need to be given “the best chance possible to cross (level crossings) safely”. “Flashing beacon lights help alert drivers to oncoming trains, and side lights help drivers estimate the oncoming train’s speed and distance, to gauge a safe gap to cross.”