Animal cruelty charges have been laid against a Pilbara Aboriginal charity and eight of its former board members after the death of hundreds of cattle two years ago.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development revealed today it charged the Mugarinya Community Association and eight individuals under the State’s Animal Cruelty Act on Friday.

The eight former directors now face a maximum penalty of a $50,000 fine or five years imprisonment, while the body corporate can be fined up to $250,000.

Mugarinya Community Association manages Yandeyarra Reserve, 100km south of Port Hedland, where 760 cattle were destroyed and hundreds more reportedly died from dehydration and starvation in January 2019.

The organisation represents the interests of Aboriginal people living at Yandeyarra Reserve community, but the State Government has refused to name the individuals charged.

The cattle deaths at Yandeyarra Reserve occurred just weeks after about 460 cattle died on Noonkanbah Station near Fitzroy Crossing in November 2018.

Many of the cattle at both stations were found collapsed near water points that had dried up during an unusually dry wet season across the Kimberley and Pilbara, which runs from November to April.

DPIRD has never confirmed the total number of deaths but at least

Nookanbah Station owner — Yungngora Association, which is also listed as a charity — was charged under the Animal Welfare Act last month after a nearly two-year investigation by DPIRD compliance officers.

No individuals from Yungngora Association were charged.

The incidents at Noonkanbah and Yandeyarra sent shockwaves through WA’s agriculture industry and prompted debate around how to prevent what WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan previously described as “catastrophic failures in management”.

The two animal welfare incidents prompted the State Government to inspect 80 northern pastoral properties, equating to almost 20 per cent of the 434 across all of WA’s rangelands in an effort to identify stations at risk of an animal welfare mishap amid prolonged parched conditions.

Ms MacTiernan today said the State Government had “worked hard” to reduce the risk “incidents of this nature” occurring again.

Countryman understands Mugarinya Community Association has decided to slowly destock Yandeyarra, while Yungngora Association is still running cattle at Nookanbah.

“These longstanding animal welfare investigations have finally been brought to conclusion and charges laid,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“Yandeyarra engaged specialist pastoral management services in 2019 and has been actively working towards destocking the property.

“The largest muster ever conducted at Yandeyarra ran from September to mid-November 2019. This led to the successful transport of thousands of head of saleable cattle.

“A further successful destocking muster occurred in late 2020, with several thousand head of cattle sold to market.

“Improvements to the property have included upgrades to roads for better access to cattle, refurbishment of existing water points, installation of new water points and fencing.

“DPIRD and DPLH continue to work with the lessees to resolve longer-term management arrangements.”

Cattle sales from mustering at Yandeyarra have gone towards paying for the State’s animal welfare responses, which was expected to be about $500,000.

The Mugarinya Community Association matter has been listed for South Hedland Magistrates Court on March 22.

Yungngora Association’s matter has been listed for Broome Magistrate’s Court on February 8.

The two cattle station incidents are two of the most high profile animal cruelty cases in WA, with former Liberal MP Nigel Hallett also facing animal cruelty charges for alleged failing to provide adequate food and water at his Eastern Wheatbelt properties.

Two former directors of what was once Australia’s biggest live exporter, Emanuel Exports, are also facing animal cruelty charges over the death of 24000 sheep on the Awassi Express live export ship in 2017.

In all of the cases, charges were laid just before the expiry of the statue of limitations.

The statute of limitations in WA under animal cruelty legislation is two years for litigation, while in other jurisdictions around the country it varies between 12 and 24 months.

DPIRD is responsible for the administration of the Animal Welfare Act 2002 and the department’s general inspectors exercise powers under that Act.