WA sheep producers are being called on to complete a survey designed to examine the current state of the flock and give a fresh snapshot of the State’s $1 billion industry.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s 2022 WA Sheep Producer Survey also aims to document how producer intentions and practices have changed over the past four years.

DPIRD development officer Katherine Davies said the grass-roots feedback was crucial to guide future research and development programs to help support “progressive and thriving” sheepmeat and wool industries.

“The department conducts a large producer survey in WA every few years on behalf of key national and state level projects,” she said.

“When the last survey was done in 2018, 63 per cent of respondents identified both wool and prime lamb as their primary enterprise, 27 per cent identified wool and 10 per cent prime lamb.

“The average flock size had decreased to 4210 head, with half of respondents aiming to maintain flock size, while just over a third wanted to grow their flock.”

Ms Davies said DPIRD was now attempting to find out what changes had occurred in the sheep industry over the past four years.

“With high lamb and mutton prices but also rising input costs, 2022 is timely for examining not only the current state of the flock, but what producers’ priorities are for their enterprises in coming years,” she said.

“This year’s survey includes topical industry questions around carbon accounting, pasture production and land management.”

Camera Icon Sheep at Muresk Institute, near Northam. Credit: Adam Poulsen / Countryman

The national flock plummeted to a 100-year low of 64 million in 2020 after years of drought, before bouncing back to about 70.6 million last year.

According to Meat and Livestock Australia’s latest projections, the national flock is predicted to grow by 4.9 per cent to 74.4 million head this year — the highest level since 2013.

WA’s flock numbered 13.7 million head or 21.5 per cent of the national total at June 2020 — the lowest it had been since the 1950s.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics was due to release the 2021 figures for WA this month, but a spokesperson said the release had been pushed back until late July.

WA producers who have had more than 500 head of sheep at any point over the past year are eligible to complete the DPIRD survey — the fourth of its kind — which takes about 25 minutes.

Questions relate to general flock demographics, breeding and selection, reproductive rates, use of labour-saving devices, participation in capability building activities and changes in management practices.

All information gathered will be anonymous, with a summary report of survey results to made public at a later date.

Visit agric.wa.gov.au/sheep-survey to complete the survey by June 30 or view previous survey results.

Completed surveys will go in the draw to win one of five $100 fuel vouchers.