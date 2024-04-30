Agricultural machinery company CASE IH is unveiling a new all-in-one mobile app designed to help farms connect, view, and manage their operations. The FieldOps app, recently showcased at Agrishow in Brazil, aims to empower farms with actionable insights by providing them with real-time access to machine, agronomic and operational data. Key features of the app include remote viewing of an in-cab display — which provides deeper machine monitoring and easy co-ordination with operators — and centralised tools from the AFS Connect platform that creates a streamlined management solution so even farms with multi-branded fleets can use the data. Despite the growing digitisation of the agriculture industry, CASE IH said there were still “severe limitations” for farms in remote areas when it came to connecting their machinery to their operations because of a lack of a mature cellular or terrestrial network. CASE IH aims, with the help of a collaboration with network operator Intelsat, to ensure all farmers have enhanced connectivity options, regardless of their location. CASE IH global brand president Scott Harris said “streamlining customers’ precision technology integration” was a key motivator for every advancement the company made. “By building a centralised digital user experience with Case IH FieldOps, operators are going to experience a simplified approach to their data and, with that, more informed and data-driven success in their operations,” he said. Other key features of the FieldOps app include data visualisation, with instant access to real-time agronomic data and machine insights, as well as machine analytics which allow users to monitor machine health and quickly spot high-priority issues. “Case IH FieldOps was developed by farmers, for farmers,” Mr Harris said. “We worked directly with customers, incorporated their feedback, and developed streamlined processes that make sense for them and the way they work. The resulting platform is intuitive and easy to use from beginning to end.” The Case IH FieldOps mobile and web app is in its final stages of development and testing, with a full release expected later this year.