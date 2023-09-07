Eradicating feral cats is the aim of a new action plan set to be implemented nationwide, with farmers being urged to provide input on how best to tackle the $300 million scourge.

The Albanese Government is seeking feedback on a draft action plan outlining legislative, planning and research needs for the effective management of the destructive predator.

Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the ultimate goal was to rid Australia of feral cats and stop the decimation and extinction of vulnerable native wildlife.

“We are declaring war on feral cats and setting up our battle plan to win that war,” she said.

“If we are serious about protecting our precious threatened species then we have to tackle one of their biggest killers.”

Camera Icon A feral cat trapped on land adjacent to the Dryanda Woodlands Credit: Peel Harvey Catchment Council

Feral cats have contributed to two thirds of mammal extinctions over the past 200 years and threaten more than 200 nationally listed threatened species including the greater bilby, numbat, and Gilbert’s potoroo.

Ms Plibersek said they were one of the main reasons Australia was considered “the mammal extinction capital of the world”.

“If we don’t act now, our native animals don’t stand a chance,” she said.

According to the Federal Department of Environment, the species kills two billion reptiles, birds and mammals every year in Australia.

“We know feral cats stalk and kill native species, but they also compete for food and can carry deadly disease,” a department spokeswoman said.

The draft plan considers advances in technology including the Felixer cat grooming trap, which uses LiDAR beams to detect the shape and movement of a feral cat and sprays toxic gel onto its fur from up to four metres away.

When the cat instinctively grooms itself to remove the gel, it ingests a lethal dose of the poison.

It is also hoped the plan will prevent feral cats from spreading to islands and endangering native species not currently threatened.

Feedback can be submitted via the Department’s website until December 11.

It comes after the WA Government launched Australia’s first Statewide feral cat strategy in July, committing $7.6 million over four years.

The strategy includes a massive increase in baiting and the use of Felixer technology, with 16 of the solar-powered devices installed throughout the South Coast, Pilbara and Southern Jarrah Forest regions.

Feral cats are Australia’s most destructive species, costing the economy $300 million a year in damage and population control measures.