The WA Livestock Research Council has awarded a new scholarship to three students completing honours and masters work in animal science.

University of WA masters students Eloise Boland and Georgia Welsh and Murdoch University honours student Chloe Sheridan were announced as recipients of the inaugural WALRC scholarship program.

They are each undertaking research linked closely to matters of primary interest for the WALRC, which will cover the operational costs of their projects.

“One of WALRC’s primary roles is to nurture emerging scientists and help make sure their research endeavours are embedded in the practicality of driving production gains on farm,” WALRC chair Bronwyn Clarke said.

“In our call for applications, we wanted to support students whose research effort was directly linked to an agreed WALRC research priority to drive home the philosophy of connecting research with producer needs.”

Ms Sheridan is investigating the impact that bull breakdowns from balanoposthitis — inflammation of the glans penis — and ulcerative balanitis — penile lesions — have on WA beef farming businesses.

Ms Boland is exploring the impact of shade availability during summer joining on merino behaviour and reproduction success due to heat stress.

Ms Welsh is determining whether access to shade changes water consumption and behaviour leading up to drinking, and how this may impact reproductive performance in merino ewes in southern WA.

“We have paired each scholarship recipient with a producer member of our council who has a particular interest in their work, which allows them the opportunity to really ground truth their project and have a practical farmer consideration of their project literally on tap,” Dr Clarke said.

Ms Sheridan will be mentored by Richard Metcalfe, Ms Welsh by Lynley Anderson and Ms Boland by Audrey Bird.

They will liaise regularly with the WALRC as their study progresses and submit formal reports to it in August and December.

Their findings will be broadly shared with industry, with updates available via the WALRC’s newsletter.