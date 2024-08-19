University graduates keen to kickstart a career in agriculture have until Friday August 23 to apply for a spot in Rabobank’s 2025 graduate program. The specialist agribusiness bank launched the 18-month program last year, with the third instalment to begin next February. Graduates are sought in a range of business areas including rural banking, sustainability, risk management, technology, operations, legal, business transformation, and finance. “Program participants have the opportunity to gain skills, knowledge, and experience while working across one of Australia’s leading agricultural and financial institutions,” Rabobank chief HR officer Belinda Webber said. “The program aims to offer significant career development prospects and foster growth in graduates’ chosen fields of interest, while also providing an opportunity to be part of Rabobank’s inclusive and adaptable work environment.” Each graduate will rotate across a range of areas within their chosen function as part of the program. To help accelerate career development, graduates will be matched with a senior leader within the Rabobank business to act as their mentor throughout the program. Graduates will also have the opportunity for regional and international travel. “All graduates spend time at a rural or regional branch in Australia, including locations such as Dubbo, Emerald, Geraldton, Moree, Toowoomba and Warragul,” Ms Webber said. “Through this crucial customer-facing experience, individuals gain a deeper appreciation and better understanding of Rabobank’s distinctive approach to supporting our clients.” University of New England graduate Grace Bowd grew up on a farm near Maitland, NSW, and was among this year’s program intake. Ms Bowd completed her first program rotation in Armidale and is now headed to Adelaide for her next placement. “A highlight of the graduate program has been the level of support provided,” she said. “The new graduates are matched with a ‘grad-buddy’ from the previous cohort who provide guidance and regular support throughout the program.” Applications close on August 23, with places offered to successful candidates in November. Visit rabobank.com.au/careers/graduate-program.