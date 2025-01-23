It has been a tale of two extremes during the last week, with a tropical cyclone drenching the State’s north and record-breaking heatwaves sending the mercury soaring along other parts of WA’s coast to the south. Tropical cyclone Sean has delivered heavy rainfall to the Pilbara coast, with Karratha hit with a one-day record 274.22mm of rain from 9am on Sunday, beating the town’s previous record of 212.4mm set on October 1, 2006. The cyclone, which was downgraded to a category three storm on Tuesday morning, is moving away from the WA coast in a south-westerly direction and is expected to weaken as the week goes on. The North West Coastal Highway has reopened between Karratha and South Hedland with caution. On the other end of the weather spectrum, heatwave warnings have been issued for more than half of the State from a west coast trough and fire warnings issued for much of the lower half of WA. Geraldton experienced its hottest January day on record on Monday, with mercury reaching 49.3C, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Perth residents were also dealt a blow by the heat, with the temperature reaching 43.6C in the city’s CBD on the same day. However, this still did not beat the CBD’s hottest January day record, which was set in 2015 with a scorching 44.4C. The Swan Valley soared to 45.1C and the Perth Airport reached 44.7C. Meteorologist Grace Abbott said the weather event was caused by a west coast trough dragging “very hot” air from inland parts to the coast. She said the bureau expected the warm weather to continue over the next couple of months. “It does appear in February and March much of the west coast is expecting an above median maximum temperature,” she said.