A host of food industry bodies, including the National Farmers Federation, have formed a new group tasked with tackling domestic food security issues caused by ongoing supply chain disruptions.

The Food Industry Alliance represents organisations across the food supply chain — from farmers, processors, suppliers and distributors, to small and medium retailers — who have joined forces to ensure Australians have “reliable and affordable” access to food.

As well as the NFF, the FIA includes the Australian Meat Industry Council, Independent Food Distributors Australia, Master Grocers Australia and the Australian Association of Convenience Stores.

In a statement, the FIA said it would “work constructively” with the Federal Government on solutions to issues including rising costs within the supply chain, such as fuel and energy, and the labour shortage crisis.

“The labour shortage crisis… has meant fruit and vegetables have remained unpicked, meat processing remains under capacity, grocery shelves are slow to be restocked, and restaurants and cafes are forced to operate sub-optimal business hours,” the statement said.

The FIA would also address domestic supply chain inefficiencies to ensure Australia was “less vulnerable to international forces” and “better contingency planning” during natural disasters and other events.

It would also advocate for “urgent” competition reform policy to protect small to medium enterprises from unfair and anti-competitive commercial practices.

Failure to address these issues “as a matter of priority” would increase the potential for food price inflation and ongoing availability disruptions, the FIA said.

Camera Icon A container ship arrives at Fremantle Port in February, 2022, with vital food supplies for WA Woolworths stores. Credit: Woolworths / Woolworths

“Customers rely on a wide supply chain of providers to get their groceries and meals, which includes independents, major supermarkets as well as smaller retailers and hospitality providers,” NFF acting chief executive Ash Salardini said.

“Australian farmers need all these pathways to be working effectively so we can get our produce to consumers affordably and reliably.”

AMIC chief executive Patrick Hutchinson said labour shortages across the food supply chain — which had been exacerbated by COVID-19 — had been evidenced by empty fresh food shelves in shops across Australia.

“Thankfully, many family and privately-owned retail business, while also impacted, were able to fill that supply gap and help Australia avoid a serious national crisis with food availability,” he said.

“These included local butcher and greengrocer stores who have direct supplier relationships, along with convenience stores, petrol stations, cafes and restaurants.”

The FIA said it represented, or supplied food to, more than 156,000 businesses with a combined revenue of $220 billion and employing almost a million people.

Camera Icon Flooding brought freight services to a halt on the Trans-Australian railway in February, causing food shortages in WA supermarkets. Credit: ARTC / ARTC

MGA chief executive Jos De Bruin said all those operating within the supply chain must be recognised and consulted, “not just a select few”.

“This includes the massive contribution of independent, family-based food businesses in Australia, who provide billions of tonnes of food annually into the domestic market alone,” she said.

“This includes local grocers and independent retail butchers, independent supermarkets, convenience stores, through to those that supply cafes, restaurants, hotels, and clubs in the $57 billion food service consumer market.

“The FIA also represents those that provide food to institutional facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes, schools, childcare centres, military bases and prisons.”

IFDA chief executive Richard Forbes said food supply chains must be “firing on all cylinders” to ensure food remained on shelves and was available in food venues “without disruption”.

“Food security is key in these uncertain times, so we need to work together, across all industry sectors, and with government, to overcome the many significant domestic and global challenges the food supply chain faces,” he said.

AACS chief executive Theo Foukkare said the convenience and service station sector food services category had grown to $1b in annual sales — a 50 percent increase in three years.

“This is a clear indication that the significance of supply chain efficiency has rapidly become more critical for community outlets than ever before,” he said.